Zamtel has today announced the commencement of expansion of key data network equipment to improve customer internet experience.

The expansion of the Data Core Network has been necessitated by the steady increase in internet usage which has required further increase in network capacity.

Once the expansion work is completed, Zamtel’s data network capacity will be four times higher and will offer superior internet customer experience.

Commenting on the expansion, Zamtel Chief Executive Officer Mr. Sydney Mupeta stated that the expansion work is part of the Company’s continuous efforts to ensure good availability and reliability of internet infrastructure.

Mr Mupeta observed that the steady rise in data usage especially on its Velocity offering has added pressure on the existing network capacity resulting in slower connectivity in some places.

“Our new Data Core Network capability which will be four times higher will further enhance network reliability and significantly increase overall internet experience which Zamtel is known for. We ask our customers to bear with us as we work around the clock to complete the expansion, which will improve their internet experience.” Mr. Mupeta said.

Chief Technical and Information Officer Jason Mwanza added, “We are expanding the Data Core Network from 24Gbps to 104Gbps. In the process, we may experience intermittent disruptions of internet services during the period of upgrade. In order to minimize the impact of disruptions, our Engineers are working on maintaining certain segments of the network and devising the most efficient process possible in order to limit service interruption.”

The network upgrade will take a period of four weeks and expected to be completed by the 20th August 2021. Regular updates will be provided through the usual channels including SMS and official Zamtel social media platforms.