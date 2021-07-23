The Tokyo Games are officially underway and the rest of Team Zambia gradually joins the fray for Olympic glory starting this Saturday.

Shepolopolo had the honour of kicking off Team Zambia’s Olympic quest on July 21 before Friday’s July 23 official Day One when they lost 10-3 to Holland in the football events that traditionally begin before the opening ceremony.

Bruce Mwape’s side is back in action this Saturday when they play China in their penultimate Group F match in Rifu.

But the boxers, Judokas, swimmers and athletes join them in the chase for honours over the coming days.

The boxers will be of the first non -football disciplines in action this Saturday, July 24.

Welterweight and Africa silver medal winner Steven Zimba will be in action against Ah Tong of Samoa.

But Zimba’s colleague and African championships Flyweight silver medal winner Patrick Chinyemba will be in action on July 26 against Alex Winwood of Australia.

The third boxer and Africa championships featherweight gold medal winner Everisto Mulenga is on bye and will be in action on July 28.

Mulenga awaits winner of the July 24 bout between Mohammad Alwadi of Jordan and Colombian Avila Sergura.

Winner of the July 28 fight will qualify for the quarterfinals on August 1.

In the Judo, Steven Mungandu will be in action on Sunday, July 25 against Adrian Gomboc of Slovenia.

The swimmers have a slightly longer wait and take to the pool on July 30 with Shaquille Moosa in heat 3 of the men’s 50 meters freestyle.

Tilka Paljk will also be in action on the same date in the women’s 50 meters freestyle.

Meanwhile, the athletes will start their campaign on July 30 when Roda Njobvu takes to the track in the 100 meters heat and later the 200 meters heats on August 2.

Sydney Siame will be in action on August 3 in 200 heats ahead of the finals on August 4.