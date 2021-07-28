The Agricultural and Commercial Society of Zambia (ACSZ) has postponed this year’s Agricultural and Commercial show which was scheduled to open tomorrow and close next week. ACSZ president Cosmas Michelo announced the postponement of the 94th Agricultural and Commercial Show in view of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic currently being experienced in the country.

Mr. Michelo said the decision to postpone the show was reached after extensive consultations with the Ministry of Health, other relevant institutions, and a cross-section of stakeholders.

“ACSZ believes that the show should be held under best possible conditions and it prioritizes the safety of all participants and success of the event in equal measure,” he said.

He has meanwhile expressed confidence in the measures that the government has put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He stated that the decision by the board to postpone the show was in solidarity with safety protocols that the government has put in place, to promote the containment of the spread of the virus.

“We believe that the decision by the board is reasonable in view of the prevailing circumstances, given the significant contribution that business events such as shows and exhibitions make,” he stated.

And ACSZ Vice president Duncan Mfula said the society is developing a strategy on holding specialised shows that will have reduced numbers.

“We are basically moving away from lamping everything into one show but having separate shows. For example, it is possible to hold a fruit and vegetable show with a reduced number,” he explained.

The ACSZ officials also stated that shows will play an important role in rebuilding and recovering the economy and communities in the post Covid-19 pandemic era.

They have also urged exhibitors and show goers to meanwhile prepare for the show which will be held at a time best suited for business.