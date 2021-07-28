9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Sports
Lazarus Kambole Leaves Kaizer Chiefs

Forgotten Chipolopolo striker Lazarus Kambole is free to find any club, says his team Kaizer Chiefs.

Kambole has failed to live up to his big move billing from Zesco United to the South African giants who he joined in June, 2019.

Chiefs confirmed in a statement on July 27 that Kambole was one of seven players the club is offloading before the start of the 2021/2022 season.

“Attacker Lazarus Kambole will be made available for other Clubs to acquire his services on a loan or permanent basis. After impressing in CAF competitions, the Zambian joined Chiefs from Zambian giants, Zesco United in July 2019. He has played 40 matches in the two seasons he’s been with Amakhosi,” Chiefs stated on their official website.

The 27-year-old has managed just one goal in 27 league appearances for Chiefs in the last two seasons of a three-year deal.

