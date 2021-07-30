9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, July 30, 2021
type here...
Entertainment News
Updated:

Jay Rox teams up with T Bwoy on ‘Ona Manje’

By staff
49 views
0
Entertainment News Jay Rox teams up with T Bwoy on 'Ona Manje'
staff

Jay Rox collaborated with T Bwoy on his latest single ‘Ona Manje‘.

Previous articleThe country must remain peaceful, elections are just one day, thereafter, we remain Zambians-Chief Chikanta

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Entertainment Newsstaff - 0

Jay Rox teams up with T Bwoy on ‘Ona Manje’

Jay Rox collaborated with T Bwoy on his latest single 'Ona Manje'. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ov8uhdaSo88
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia wins 3 awards at Cannes World Film Festival

Entertainment News staff - 8
Zambian movie ; Maria Kristu - The Buumba Story won 3 awards at the 2021 Cannes World Film Festival. The movie was directed by...
Read more

Zambian Hip-Hop History Episode 8 : Chilu Lemba Part 2

Entertainment News staff - 1
Chanda Mbao presents Zambian Hip-Hop history episode 8 part 2 featuring Chilu Lemba. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R2gOOX92mRQ
Read more

Movie Review : Marvel Studios’ Black Widow

Entertainment News staff - 2
Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by...
Read more

Zambian Hip-Hop History Episode : Chilu Lemba

Entertainment News staff - 2
Chanda Mbao presents Zambian Hip-Hop history episode 8 featuring Chilu Lemba. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V2xNsmvy0ig
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.