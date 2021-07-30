9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, July 30, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Police in Chipata try to block UPND campaigns-HH detained for over 2 hours at the airport

By editor
49 views
10
Headlines Police in Chipata try to block UPND campaigns-HH detained for over 2...
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A heavy handed police response met UPND president Hakainde Hichilema and his supporters when they arrived in Chipata yesterday for campaigns.

Before Mr.Hichilema’s arrival in Chipata the Police teargassed his supporters. Mr Hichilema and his campaign team were then prevented from leaving the airport.

“We were blocked from entering Chipata and detained at Chipata Airport runway for close to two hours.Prior to our arrival, several People were tear gassed by the Police under instructions from the outgoing PF regime. We are now in Chipata, Eastern Province for various peaceful and developmental programs because that is what we are.Our programmes continue tomorrow.

Kumawa ni kwasu! Bantu basu bafuna chitukuko! Change is coming.
As the Bible says in Romans 8:31; If God be for us, no one can be against us?” Mr.Hichilema said on his facebook page

The UPND leader called on ECZ to intervene in the situation. He wondered why Police harass UPND and leave the PF to campaign freely.

“The police are unnecessarily provoking harmless citizens and disrupting our peaceful campaigns.They only impose these draconian measures on our campaigns leaving PF to campaign freely.In such an environment, how will you as Chief Elections Officer deliver free and fair elections for Zambians to elect leaders of their choice?”,Mr.Hichilema said.

This morning Mr.Hichilema paid a courtesy call on Chipata Diocese Archbishop George Lungu and thanked him for his wise counsel and leadership. Mr Hichilema pledged that when in government this August, UPND would ensure that Zambia’s status as a Christian Nation is demonstrated; not only in our words, but in actions too.

Previous articleJay Rox teams up with T Bwoy on ‘Ona Manje’

10 COMMENTS

  2. Did the police not know that its campaign period? Zambia had always been known as a peaceful nation -its a pity how PF politics have changed this. This harassment is unnecessary and tarnishes Zambia’s image.

    5

  3. CORONA is real, HH is not caring about that!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Social distance must be observed as we campaign………………

    1
    1

  4. If pf are popular and hh is only popular on social media, why bother sending police….in an area that is “pf stronghold” nonetheless? I urge all well meaning Zambians to condemn this act by desperate Lungu…Zambia is bigger than one drunk from chawama!

    3

  5. Zambians hv been known to punish regimes that under-estimate their intelligence. They’re about to show their displeasure on 12 Aug.

    1

  6. #5 @ Namwine
    You seem so sure? I really doubt the displeasure will amount to regime change. PF may be using these costly tactics but your UPND doesn’t inspire confidence and the violence you’re engaged in just put people off so you may show popularity which happens every elections time but the reality turns out quiet different. My assessment is still no wind of change.

    1

  8. @Musa, first tell that to Mr Lungu. He is the one who is the super spreader hiding behind distribution of face masks. HH just also wants to distribute the masks

    1

  10. Very very very impressive approach by HH to officer Lungu.
    Any Lungu should vote for HH.
    I like Edgar and Haka, but Haka is better.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Headlineseditor - 10

Police in Chipata try to block UPND campaigns-HH detained for over 2 hours at the airport

A heavy handed police response met UPND president Hakainde Hichilema and his supporters when they arrived in Chipata yesterday...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Hakainde Hichilema is not fit to be President , he is unpatriotic-Canisius Banda

Headlines Chief Editor - 18
Member of the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Dr. Canisius Banda says leader of the opposition UPND Hakainde Hichilema is not fit to be President...
Read more

Stakeholders describe ballot papers printing process credible

Headlines Chief Editor - 8
The Christian Churches Monitoring Group (CCMG) has described the successful printing of ballot papers by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) as an important...
Read more

Nothing irregular with companies compelling workers to take Covid-19 vaccines-Labour Commissioner

Headlines Chief Editor - 10
The Ministry of Labour and Social Security says there is nothing irregular with employers compelling their workers to get vaccinated against covid-19. Labour Commissioner...
Read more

HH promises to Lower the Price of Fertiliser from K800 to K250 in August when elected

Headlines Chief Editor - 42
The United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema has promised to lower the price of a 50kg bag of fertilizer, which according...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.