A heavy handed police response met UPND president Hakainde Hichilema and his supporters when they arrived in Chipata yesterday for campaigns.
Before Mr.Hichilema’s arrival in Chipata the Police teargassed his supporters. Mr Hichilema and his campaign team were then prevented from leaving the airport.
“We were blocked from entering Chipata and detained at Chipata Airport runway for close to two hours.Prior to our arrival, several People were tear gassed by the Police under instructions from the outgoing PF regime. We are now in Chipata, Eastern Province for various peaceful and developmental programs because that is what we are.Our programmes continue tomorrow.
Kumawa ni kwasu! Bantu basu bafuna chitukuko! Change is coming.
As the Bible says in Romans 8:31; If God be for us, no one can be against us?” Mr.Hichilema said on his facebook page
The UPND leader called on ECZ to intervene in the situation. He wondered why Police harass UPND and leave the PF to campaign freely.
“The police are unnecessarily provoking harmless citizens and disrupting our peaceful campaigns.They only impose these draconian measures on our campaigns leaving PF to campaign freely.In such an environment, how will you as Chief Elections Officer deliver free and fair elections for Zambians to elect leaders of their choice?”,Mr.Hichilema said.
This morning Mr.Hichilema paid a courtesy call on Chipata Diocese Archbishop George Lungu and thanked him for his wise counsel and leadership. Mr Hichilema pledged that when in government this August, UPND would ensure that Zambia’s status as a Christian Nation is demonstrated; not only in our words, but in actions too.
Bushe why does HH cry all the time. I fail to understand who this chap is. He is always complaining and crying
Did the police not know that its campaign period? Zambia had always been known as a peaceful nation -its a pity how PF politics have changed this. This harassment is unnecessary and tarnishes Zambia’s image.
CORONA is real, HH is not caring about that!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Social distance must be observed as we campaign………………
If pf are popular and hh is only popular on social media, why bother sending police….in an area that is “pf stronghold” nonetheless? I urge all well meaning Zambians to condemn this act by desperate Lungu…Zambia is bigger than one drunk from chawama!
Zambians hv been known to punish regimes that under-estimate their intelligence. They’re about to show their displeasure on 12 Aug.
#5 @ Namwine
You seem so sure? I really doubt the displeasure will amount to regime change. PF may be using these costly tactics but your UPND doesn’t inspire confidence and the violence you’re engaged in just put people off so you may show popularity which happens every elections time but the reality turns out quiet different. My assessment is still no wind of change.
* quite
@Musa, first tell that to Mr Lungu. He is the one who is the super spreader hiding behind distribution of face masks. HH just also wants to distribute the masks
Cry babies…can’t wait for August 12th so that HH can be retired once and for all
Very very very impressive approach by HH to officer Lungu.
Any Lungu should vote for HH.
I like Edgar and Haka, but Haka is better.