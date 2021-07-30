A heavy handed police response met UPND president Hakainde Hichilema and his supporters when they arrived in Chipata yesterday for campaigns.

Before Mr.Hichilema’s arrival in Chipata the Police teargassed his supporters. Mr Hichilema and his campaign team were then prevented from leaving the airport.

“We were blocked from entering Chipata and detained at Chipata Airport runway for close to two hours.Prior to our arrival, several People were tear gassed by the Police under instructions from the outgoing PF regime. We are now in Chipata, Eastern Province for various peaceful and developmental programs because that is what we are.Our programmes continue tomorrow.

Kumawa ni kwasu! Bantu basu bafuna chitukuko! Change is coming.

As the Bible says in Romans 8:31; If God be for us, no one can be against us?” Mr.Hichilema said on his facebook page

The UPND leader called on ECZ to intervene in the situation. He wondered why Police harass UPND and leave the PF to campaign freely.

“The police are unnecessarily provoking harmless citizens and disrupting our peaceful campaigns.They only impose these draconian measures on our campaigns leaving PF to campaign freely.In such an environment, how will you as Chief Elections Officer deliver free and fair elections for Zambians to elect leaders of their choice?”,Mr.Hichilema said.

This morning Mr.Hichilema paid a courtesy call on Chipata Diocese Archbishop George Lungu and thanked him for his wise counsel and leadership. Mr Hichilema pledged that when in government this August, UPND would ensure that Zambia’s status as a Christian Nation is demonstrated; not only in our words, but in actions too.