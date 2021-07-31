Forty-three people have been apprehended, after police raids last night in various parts of Lusaka, following yesterday’s killing of two people in Kanyama, during rival political party cadres clash.

Police have also apprehended 4 suspects, in connection with the Kanyama murder case, in which 2 male adults, aged between 20 and 30, were killed, during the violent political clash. During the raid, police also recovered various offensive weapons, among them machetes and knives, as well as some various illicit drugs.

Lusaka Province Police Commissioner, Luckson Sakala has confirmed last night’s police operation, saying the apprehended suspects include 3 females and 1 male, who was found in a military uniform.

Mr. Sakala has also confirmed the apprehending of the 4 suspects, in connection with the Kanyama murder, who he says are members of a named political party. He has explained that earlier yesterday, the political rival groups clashed around 16.30 hours in Kanyama’s Mbasela area, during which the two deceased were hacked to death.

Speaking today, when he addressed the media, Mr. Sakala has said that 2 of the murder suspects were apprehended by members of the public and the other 2 by police, who rushed to the scene. Mr. Sakala has since warned against political violence, saying police will continue conducting operations to maintain law and order.

Yesterday, two Patriotic Front Members in Lusaka’s Kanyama Township were allegedly murdered by suspected UPND cadres after sustaining multiple deep cuts. Deputy Inspector General of Police Charity Katanga disclosed to ZNBC News last evening that the two were murdered in their camp as they prepared lunch .

Mrs. Katanga said that Police rushed to the scene after reports of a clash between PF and UPND to disperse the cadres. She has identified the deceased as Danny and Teddy both aged between 20 and 30.

Mrs. Katanga says the police have since arrested 4 UPND suspects for the murder of which 2 are in hospital after the public descended on them while 2 are in police custody. Those arrested include Geoffrey Chikoti, Samson Mumba, Namushi Chikunona and Francis Chabala.

Mrs. Katanga explained that the police will ensure that all those behind any form of violence are held accountable for their action.

And, Mrs. Katanga said it is unfortunate that some political parties continue to engage in forms of violence. She has since advised political parties to tame their cadres so that such incidences are not recorded.