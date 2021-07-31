9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, July 31, 2021
Entertainment News
Theresa Ng'ambi' unveils 'Bvulani' music video

By staff
Singer Theresa Ngambi released the music video for her single Bvulani. The song was produced by Prince Masiye Mhlanga and the video was shot by Baskope Media.

