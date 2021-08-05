The Zambia Police Service Spokesperson, Esther Katongo says police collaboration with the Zambia Army has always existed in bringing law and order in the country.

Mrs Katongo said that the deployment of the army is not something new, adding that their presence in communities should not worry members of the public.

She said that police and the army have strategies and existing structures where their commanders at different levels collaborate on issues of security in the country.

Mrs Katongo explained that citizens should not live in fear of political violence because the army working with police will ensure there is peace, law and order before, during and after elections.

She added that it is also the responsibility of the police to make sure law and order is maintained during this period.

“In the past we have had issues where in some areas electorates were disturbed from going vote and made to return home by some political parties and as police we have ensured to put that into consideration,” she said.

She said the deployed troops are working with the police and conducting patrols to curb any form of political violence.

Mrs Katongo was speaking during the breakfast show on radio 4, dubbed Breakfast on Four radio programme.

Meanwhile Mrs Katongo said the deployment of police officers to police elections will be done according to the requests made by the respective provinces.