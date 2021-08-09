Chipolopolo striker Patson Daka is thrilled to win the FA Community Shield with his new English club Leicester City.

Daka was a second half substitute at the weekend when Leicester edged Manchester City 1-0 at Wembley Stadium in London to win the Community Shield.

“Wow, I could not have asked for a better way to start the season.2021 Community Shield winners,” Daka posted on his official facebook page.

“Thank you to all the fans & my team mates who pushed us to the final whistle,” he added.

The Community Shield final was Daka’s first official match for Leicester after featuring in pre-season friendly matches.

He joined Leicester from Red Bull Salzburg on a five-year-deal last month.