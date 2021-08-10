The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has urged the electorate to turn up in numbers to vote for their preferred candidates in this week’s general elections set for Thursday 12th, August 2021.

LAZ president Abyudi Shonga says it is the right for every Zambian citizen who has attend the age of 18 to participate in the country’s electoral process. He explains that the constitution guarantees the right of every eligible citizen to freely vote.

The Law Association of Zambia president said this in a statement issued to the media yesterday.

Further referring to the Republican Constitution which guarantees the right of every eligible Zambian citizen to freely vote, Mr Shonga called for the observing of peace and unity throughout the electoral process. He stressed that the political atmosphere should be conducive for Zambians irrespective of their political inclinations.

“LAZ calls upon the people of Zambia to participate in the electoral process by turning up in large numbers to vote for their preferred candidates, LAZ makes a clarion call for peace to prevail throughout this electoral process.

“The environment must be conducive for all Zambians irrespective of their political inclinations,” He said.

Meanwhile LAZ has reminded the electorate to observe the COVID- 19 health guidelines during the election process.

Mr Shonga emphasised that the COVID-19 pandemic is still prevalent hence the call to strictly observe the COVID five golden rules the national polls.

“LAZ reminds the people of Zambia that the COVID-19 pandemic is still with us. It is imperative for all of us to scale up observance of the Ministry of Health guidelines especially as we queue up to cast our votes.

“ Masking up, sanitizing of hands and social distancing should be observed.”