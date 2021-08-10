The 2021/22 soccer season will kick off on August 21 with the Charity Shield final.

Super Division champions Zesco United will face Absa Cup winners Lusaka Dynamos in the Samuel ‘Zoom’ Ndhlovu Charity Shield final.

FAZ President Andrew Kamanga made the announcement in his presidential corner article shared on the association’s official website.

The venue for the Charity Shield final is yet to be confirmed.

“Back at home, the 2021/2022 league is almost upon us. The league will kick-off with the Charity Shield on August 21, 2021, with Super League winners Zesco United facing ABSA Cup champions Lusaka Dynamos,” Kamanga wrote.

“We expect that after the FIFA International Window in the first week of September, the league proper will commence.”

Kamanga further encouraged teams to consider taking vaccination to minimize the risk of Covid-19 infection.

“We will draw on the experiences of the 2020 season to handle the Covid-19 challenges. With the advent of the vaccine, we are encouraging teams to take up the option of vaccination to minimize the risk of Covid-19 infection,” he stated.

Kamanga added:”We extend the same plea to fans and administrators to consider taking the jab as it is one of the tools that advanced leagues have used to re-open the gates to the public.”