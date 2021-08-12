9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, August 12, 2021
Feature Politics
Voting underway in Milenge

By Photo Editor
Voting commenced in Milenge District in Luapula Province as Milenge District Electoral Officer Dewine Kaoma said all the 46 polling stations in the 15 wards were opened at 06:00 hours.

A check by ZANIS at Milenge Primary School Polling Station found long queues of voters who were waiting to cast their votes before the polls opened.

By 13:00 hours, over 1000 people had cast their votes at Milenge Primary School polling station.

Meanwhile, some polling stations such as Katena Primary School started with a low voter turn-out as only 50 voters cast their votes by 08:00 hours.

Judith Chibuye, a youth, described the atmosphere as peaceful.

“The voting process is smooth and the environment is peaceful so far. I am urging those who are yet to vote to come through and choose leaders of their choice,” she said.

