Voting commenced in Milenge District in Luapula Province as Milenge District Electoral Officer Dewine Kaoma said all the 46 polling stations in the 15 wards were opened at 06:00 hours.

A check by ZANIS at Milenge Primary School Polling Station found long queues of voters who were waiting to cast their votes before the polls opened.

By 13:00 hours, over 1000 people had cast their votes at Milenge Primary School polling station.

Meanwhile, some polling stations such as Katena Primary School started with a low voter turn-out as only 50 voters cast their votes by 08:00 hours.

Judith Chibuye, a youth, described the atmosphere as peaceful.

“The voting process is smooth and the environment is peaceful so far. I am urging those who are yet to vote to come through and choose leaders of their choice,” she said.