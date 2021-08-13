9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, August 13, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

Dr Nevers Mumba Counsels the Nation

By editor
51 views
6
Feature Politics Dr Nevers Mumba Counsels the Nation
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Dr Nevers Mumba’s Post Election Counsel to the Nation

Previous articleECZ happy with voter turn out
Next articlePolice institute investigations in North West PF chairperson murder

6 COMMENTS

  2. Considering that he will get less than 1% of the votes for his bid for the presidency, I think he should just remain very silent.

    1

  3. @ No Corruption Zambia-My colleague give credit where it’s due. I think Dr. Nevers, did a good job…Thank you Ambassador sir. Job well done.

  4. Lungu shouldn’t manipulate the Electoral Commission of Zambia to give him votes that we the Zambian people never gave him yesterday. It showed clearly this afternoon that that’s exactly what they tried to do.

    How did they get about 70 votes from HH in Feira and added to Lungu’s total? That was very stupid of ECZ, very very stupid indeed.

    I applaud the stakeholders in that room who objected to those results and rightly so. Thank you very much for your vigilance and steadfastness

    1

  5. The man wants to justify his terrible rejection by the zambians saying that the people do not want PF. Yes, the people have rejected PF but more so YOUR party MMD. Just accept that you are no longer an issue on the zambian political scene. The country has packed you and your party in the archives just like Unip. My advise to you, retire and go back to the pulpit or better still, join a good mainstream God fearing church.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Police institute investigations in North West PF chairperson murder

Police in Northwestern Province have instituted investigations in a case in which Patriotic Front (PF) provincial chairperson, Jackson Kungo,...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

42 polling stations out 146 counted in Kapiri Mposhi

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 1
Kapiri Mposhi, August 13, 2021, ZANIS--- Totaling of results in the 2021 general elections in Kapiri Mposhi is underway and progressing well. As at...
Read more

Lusaka central counts 10 out of 116 polling stations

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 2
Counting of ballot papers following yesterday's August 12, general elections has continued in Lusaka District. Lusaka Central Constituency Returning officer Sandra Manyangwe has so...
Read more

15 out of 175 counted in Munali constituency

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 1
Munali Constituency totaling Center Returning Officer Hellen Mubita says results from 15 polling stations out of 175 have been received under the National Assembly. ...
Read more

High voter turnout delays result announcements-ECZ

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 10
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says the commission is concluding the counting of ballots in all constituencies. ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano said...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.