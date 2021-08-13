Totaling of results for yesterday’s general elections has commenced in Kapiri Mposhi, Central Province.

This follows completion of counting of ballots from some polling stations out of a total of 146 polling stations in the district.

The totalling of results started around 02:30 hours with the first election result returns received from Kebamba Polling station at the totaling center.

Kapiri Mposhi District Electoral Officer, Isaac Zimba confirmed that counting of votes was delayed in some polling stations as they closed late due to the high voter turnout.

Mr Zimba disclosed that polling stations such as Kapiri Combined Secondary School commenced counting around 19:30 hours to accommodate electorates on the queue.

“We expect to have a delay from some polling stations because of the huge turnout of voters as they didn’t finish counting ballots on time,” Mr Zimba said.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has designated Kapiri Mposhi Council Lodge Conference Hall as the Totalling Center where election results from polling stations are being received.

By press time only six out of the total of 146 polling station results had been received and totaled.

In the Presidential race UPND candidate Hakainde Hichilema led with 1,118 votes while PF candidate President Edgar Lungu polled 795 votes from the six polling stations so far totalled.

At Kabalenge Polling station UPND Presidential candidate Hakainde Hichilema polled 182 votes against PF’s Edgar Lungu with 59 while at Kabaka polling station UPND led with 153 votes against PF’s 50.

PF polled 224 while UPND got 198 at Kapiri Technical School and at

Kapila Polling Station PF got 64 while UPND got 155.

And UPND polled 157 votes while PF 147 got at Kebamba polling station.

At Lukanda Secondary School Polling Station, UPND got 273 while PF polled 251.