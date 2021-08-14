The Zambia Police Service says it will not hesitate to clamp down on people wanting to cause disorder in public places. Zambia Police Spokesperson, Esther Katongo said Police will allow people to disturb the prevailing peace in the country.

Ms. Katongo disclosed that security measures have been in place to ensure order prevails as the country awaits the final announcement of results for the August 12 general elections. Speaking on ZNBC TV1 today, Ms. Katongo said Police are on high alert and conducting patrols around Lusaka.

Ms. Katongo called on the public to remain calm and patient until all the results for the polls are announced by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ). Ms. Katongo also implored political leaders to desist from issuing irresponsible statements on social media as they have the potential to incite the public to demonstrate.

Ms. Katongo noted that maintaining peace is a preserve of every well-meaning Zambian.

Meanwhile, Ms. Katongo has called on the public to celebrate responsibly once the final results are announced for the August 12 general elections. She, however, has cautioned members of the public to refrain from engaging in premature celebrations until the winner is announced.

“Don’t be provocative as you celebrate, don’t go and celebrate at private properties you be arrested, don’t cause mayhem,” she advised.