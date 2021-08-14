9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, August 14, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Zambia Police Warns Against Lawlessness

By Chief Editor
51 views
0
General News Zambia Police Warns Against Lawlessness
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Police Service says it will not hesitate to clamp down on people wanting to cause disorder in public places. Zambia Police Spokesperson, Esther Katongo said Police will allow people to disturb the prevailing peace in the country.

Ms. Katongo disclosed that security measures have been in place to ensure order prevails as the country awaits the final announcement of results for the August 12 general elections. Speaking on ZNBC TV1 today, Ms. Katongo said Police are on high alert and conducting patrols around Lusaka.

Ms. Katongo called on the public to remain calm and patient until all the results for the polls are announced by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ). Ms. Katongo also implored political leaders to desist from issuing irresponsible statements on social media as they have the potential to incite the public to demonstrate.

Ms. Katongo noted that maintaining peace is a preserve of every well-meaning Zambian.

Meanwhile, Ms. Katongo has called on the public to celebrate responsibly once the final results are announced for the August 12 general elections. She, however, has cautioned members of the public to refrain from engaging in premature celebrations until the winner is announced.

“Don’t be provocative as you celebrate, don’t go and celebrate at private properties you be arrested, don’t cause mayhem,” she advised.

Previous articlePF Loses Another Copperbelt Seat to UPND in Chifubu Constituency in Ndola

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Zambia Police Warns Against Lawlessness

The Zambia Police Service says it will not hesitate to clamp down on people wanting to cause disorder in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Clergyman happy with Zambian’s peaceful behaviour

General News Chief Editor - 3
A clergyman has commended Zambians for upholding peace and unity during the ongoing elections results announcement. Speaking during a ZNBC interview programme, Monze Diocese Missionary...
Read more

Police institute investigations in North West PF chairperson murder

General News Chief Editor - 8
Police in Northwestern Province have instituted investigations in a case in which Patriotic Front (PF) provincial chairperson, Jackson Kungo, 39, was murdered in Solwezi...
Read more

All polling stations have now closed-ECZ

General News Chief Editor - 7
The Electoral Commission of Zambia has announced that all polling stations have officially been closed. Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Chief Electoral...
Read more

Zambia shuts down social media sites after huge voter turn out

General News Chief Editor - 50
All the popular social media sites in Zambia have become inaccessible today as millions of voters turned up to vote. Facebook which is the most...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.