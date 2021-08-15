United Party for National Development (UPND)’s parliamentary candidate Sylvia Masebo has won the Chongwe constituency seat. Ms. Masebo who was declared winner by Chongwe District Returning Officer, John Lungu around 13:15 hours at Chongwe municipal council chambers scooped the seat with 32,433 votes.

Former Member of Parliament for the constituency Japhen Mwakalombe who contested for the seat on the Patriotic Front (pf) came second with 23,533 votes. A total of 63,340 votes were cast and 1,625 ballots were declared invalid.

UPND’s Christopher Habeenzu also scooped the mayoral seat beating PF’s Evans Mhambi who came second in a tightly contested race.

Meanwhile, newly elected Chongwe Member of Parliament Silvya Masebo thanked the people in the constituency for giving her another chance to represent them in Parliament and assured them that she will ensure that all developmental projects which had stalled in last five years are completed.



And Former Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has been voted back as Shiwang’andu Member of Parliament in Shiwang’andu Constituency in Muchinga Province on the Patriotic Front ( PF) ticket.

The ruling party in Shiwang’andu District has also returned the Council Chairperson seat and has further won 15 Local Government seats out of 17 wards in Shiwang`andu Constituency.

PF candidate Stephen Kampyongo has returned his seat for the third term as Shiwang`andu Area Member of Parliament in Shiwang`andu District of Muchinga Province.

Shiwang`andu District Returning Officer, Joel Lungu declared Stephen Kampyongo as dully elected Shiwang`andu Constituency Area Member of Parliament after scooping the seat with 16, 451 votes while his closest opponent, Albert Munanga got 7, 214 votes.

The other contestants, Martin Kaluba got 1, 237 votes while Andrew Kapasa got 1,090 votes.

And in an interview with Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) shortly after being declared winner, Mr. Kampyongo thanked PF Leadership for giving him an opportunity to run for the third term in Shiwang’andu Constituency.

“It`s not easy to run for a third term and bounce back with huge numbers of votes,” he said.

Mr. Kampyongo has further thanked electorates in Shiwang`andu for having confidence in him and has promised to ensure that he pushes for development in the Constituency.

Mr. Kampyongo said, he will ensure that unfinished projects are worked on and completed, following his return on the seat as Shiwang`andu Area Member of Parliament.

“I promise to represent the people of Shiwang`andu to the best of my ability,” said Mr. Kampyongo.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kampyongo has applauded the combined security team for ensuring that peace is maintained in Shiwang`andu District during the election period.

He has therefore, encouraged them to continue working in a professional manner.

And Shiwang`andu District Electoral Officer Alex Zulu declared Sampa Bwali as Council Chairperson for Shiwang’andu District.

Mr. Bwali beat his 2 opponents with 17, 912 votes while his closest opponent from the United Party for National Development (UPND ) Michael Sichone had 6, 306 votes and Kangwa Shadrick from Democratic party had 1, 626 votes.

The 15 local government seats that the PF has won are in Mayembe, Chandaula, Chamusenga, Lukalashi, Chibinda and Chimpundu Wards, among others.