The Football Association of Zambia has joined the rest of the country in congratulating the President elect Hakainde Hichilema on his victory.

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president, Andrew Kamanga said FAZ is looking for new prospects of working closely with the new government to develop football in the country.

“We are extremely excited like the rest of the country at the election of a new President and government. We wish to congratulate President Hakainde Hichilema on being elected to lead our great nation,” he said.

Mr. Kamanga pledged the Association’s commitment to work with the new government in running a transparent government based on the pillars of transparency, accountability and integrity that define FAZ’s principles.

He added that the Association is expectant that the game of football will be fully supported as it acts as a unifying tool for the nation.

“Football is such a powerful unifying tool for our country and with your commitment to unity, we expect that the game will be fully supported especially the Zambia Senior Men’s National Team which is a symbol of national unity. We will be counting on your unequivocal support toward sports and football to help bring more smiles on the faces of our people,” he said.

Mr. Kamanga expressed hope that the change in government will bring renewed vigour which would reinvigorate efforts to develop football in the country.

“Every change comes with renewed vigour, and we have no doubt that this will reinvigorate our efforts to develop football in our country,” he said.

He further said the Association can draw lessons from Mr. Hichilema who automatically becomes FAZ patron for his resilience in his political career path and expressed hope that it would be a turning point in the fortunes of the game.

This is according to a statement made available to ZANIS in Lusaka today by FAZ Communications Manager, Sydney Mungala.