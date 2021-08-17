9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, August 17, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

LCC urges political parties to remove campaign posters

By Photo Editor
51 views
3
General News LCC urges political parties to remove campaign posters
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

The Lusaka City Council has called on political parties and independent candidates to take down all their campaign posters in the city by August 27, 2021.

Council Public Relations Manager, Mwaka Nakweti says now that the election period is over, political parties need to remove the posters.

Ms Nakweti said this will help prevent visual pollution and promote good aesthetics in the city.

“We hope that all political players will heed to our call and assist the local authority in its quest to keep Lusaka green, clean and healthy,” she said.

This is contained in a statement availed to ZANIS in Lusaka today.

Previous articleChambeshi Working on Chipolopolo’s Defence
Next articleCaritas commends ECZ

3 COMMENTS

  1. Kikiki> PF has the worst number of litter in the city – bill boards, flyers, flags vitenges etc. I cannot see any UPND posters in the city but this is the Party that carried the day. A lesson to PF if it will continue to exist. Its in the heart and not what we see. Some of us were irritated with PF adverts and vowed not to vote for them.
    What was the total campaign budget for PF. I hear its well over K70 million. Talk of flying to every corner by kambwili, gbm, lungu old hens in nkhandu and former vp etc. In addition to this add Cuts and brownies for the headmen chiefs journalists, musicians, even unions leaders to force and spread falsehood – clap for that bogus debt swap. The disaster is endless.
    Disaster!!!!

  2. Add Adverts on TV radio internet on peoples phones and promising K300 for send the rubbish of advertising PF and ECL to 15 other people. on one’s contacts.
    The disaster is really endless.

  3. What are you requesting when the upnd violent thugs are already damaging and looting pf property? Never in the history of Zambia have we seen violence at such a scale when they have not even been sworn in yet. Imagine when they are sworn in. You will see what violence is from these terrorists

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsPhoto Editor - 2

Caritas commends ECZ

Caritas Zambia Director Eugine Kabilika has commended the Electoral Commission of Zambia(ECZ) for conducting credible and transparent elections. ...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Caritas commends ECZ

General News Photo Editor - 2
Caritas Zambia Director Eugine Kabilika has commended the Electoral Commission of Zambia(ECZ) for conducting credible and transparent elections. Mr Kabilika observed that the...
Read more

European Union Welcomes ECZ Results and congratulates HH

General News Chief Editor - 2
The European Union has welcomed the announcement of results by the Electoral Commission of Zambia and has since congratulated President-elect Hakainde Hichilema. In a...
Read more

United States govt condemns violence after elections

General News Chief Editor - 11
The United States (US) government has condemned the violence that has rocked selected parts of the country in the aftermath of the August 12,...
Read more

President Ramaphosa congratulates President-Elect

General News Chief Editor - 8
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says the success of the recent general elections held in Zambia provides the basis for continued stability and development...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.