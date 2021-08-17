The Lusaka City Council has called on political parties and independent candidates to take down all their campaign posters in the city by August 27, 2021.
Council Public Relations Manager, Mwaka Nakweti says now that the election period is over, political parties need to remove the posters.
Ms Nakweti said this will help prevent visual pollution and promote good aesthetics in the city.
“We hope that all political players will heed to our call and assist the local authority in its quest to keep Lusaka green, clean and healthy,” she said.
This is contained in a statement availed to ZANIS in Lusaka today.
Kikiki> PF has the worst number of litter in the city – bill boards, flyers, flags vitenges etc. I cannot see any UPND posters in the city but this is the Party that carried the day. A lesson to PF if it will continue to exist. Its in the heart and not what we see. Some of us were irritated with PF adverts and vowed not to vote for them.
What was the total campaign budget for PF. I hear its well over K70 million. Talk of flying to every corner by kambwili, gbm, lungu old hens in nkhandu and former vp etc. In addition to this add Cuts and brownies for the headmen chiefs journalists, musicians, even unions leaders to force and spread falsehood – clap for that bogus debt swap. The disaster is endless.
Disaster!!!!
Add Adverts on TV radio internet on peoples phones and promising K300 for send the rubbish of advertising PF and ECL to 15 other people. on one’s contacts.
The disaster is really endless.
What are you requesting when the upnd violent thugs are already damaging and looting pf property? Never in the history of Zambia have we seen violence at such a scale when they have not even been sworn in yet. Imagine when they are sworn in. You will see what violence is from these terrorists