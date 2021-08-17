The Lusaka City Council has called on political parties and independent candidates to take down all their campaign posters in the city by August 27, 2021.

Council Public Relations Manager, Mwaka Nakweti says now that the election period is over, political parties need to remove the posters.

Ms Nakweti said this will help prevent visual pollution and promote good aesthetics in the city.

“We hope that all political players will heed to our call and assist the local authority in its quest to keep Lusaka green, clean and healthy,” she said.

This is contained in a statement availed to ZANIS in Lusaka today.