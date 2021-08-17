Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob

PROS

Great action scenes.

Good storyline.

Good comic relief by Tej (Ludacris) and Roman (Tyrese Gibson).

CONS

Time was not taken to introduce the numerous characters to audience members not familiar with the Fast and Furious franchise.

Some stunts were completely unrealistic, borderline laughable and will leave you rolling your eyes.

The movie had some unnecessary cameos that added nothing to the story.

The inclusion of John Cena was great as he added some star power to the movie , but he is simply not a match for Dwayne Johnson ,who he seemingly replaced. Unlike Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, whose appearance turbo-boosted the series onto a different track a few films back, Cena makes an underwhelming antagonist.

FAVORITE QUOTES

Dominic Toretto: “Be precise in life. It makes all the difference.”

Otto: “Okay, listen up! I want 50 of the best men! I want guns! I want wheels, freaking X-wing fighters– I don’t care! The Millennium Falcon, Chewbacca if you can get ahold of him. Money’s no object. Go.”

Tej: “As long as we obey the laws of physics, we’ll be fine.”

CONCLUSSION

The latest movie in the Fast and Furious franchise ticked all the boxes; it had fast cars , high octane explosions , huge mind bobbling stunts , celebrity cameos , but what it lacked was a compelling story. The dig into Dominic Toretto’s (Vin Diesel) past was good, it added some emotion to the film, but realistically, there is really no justification for the team to continually put their lives at risk for little to no reward.

Over the years the franchise has evolved from simple car racing to settle scores , to globe trotting, covert, crime fighting. While the need to evolve the films over time is necessary , the actual plots of the films have been getting thinner and thinner. As is the case in Fast 9, with that being said , Fast 9 is still a fun movie to watch, if you do not take it too seriously you will enjoy it.

RATING

3 out of 5

BY KAPA KAUMBA