President Edgar Lungu has described late Northwestern Province Patriotic Front (PF) Chairperson, Jackson Kungo as a patriot who positively contributed to the growth of the party.

President Lungu says the circumstances in which Mr. Kungo was murdered was unZambian and unwarranted which must be condemned by every citizen.

ZANIS reports that President Lungu was speaking in Solwezi today during the burial of Mr Kungo at Kimiteto cemetery.

President Lungu has since urged all Zambians to strongly condemn political violence as it destabilizes the peace and unity in the country.

And President Lungu has assured Mr. Hichilema of his support in ensuring the smooth transition of power as well as ensuring that the country is safe.

“I am encouraging members of the PF to mourn Mr Kungo with the love of Christ and let us not seek vengeance but leave it to God,” he advised.

Meanwhile, PF Secretary General, Davies Mwila expressed grief over the death of Mr. Kungo, saying he wronged no one to be murdered in that manner leaving his children suffering behind.

Mr Mwila urged all those who know that they are culprits and guilty of Kungo’s death to freely surrender themselves to Police.

And Mr.Kungo’s widow, Munalula described her late husband as a loving and caring person.

Other people that attended the burial include PF party presidential running mate, Nkandu Luo, Lusaka PF Provincial Chairperson Ngonga Mukupa, members of the central committee, Provincial Permanent Secretary Willies Mangimela, Senior provincial party officials among others and members of the general public.

Mr. Kungo 39, was brutally murdered at Kyawama Polling Station on Thursday, August 12, 2021 by people purporting to be UPND cadres who were casting their votes and suspected him of being in possession of pre-marked ballot papers.

Mr. Kungo is survived by a wife and five children.