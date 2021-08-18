9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, August 18, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Kungo put to rest

By Photo Editor
51 views
2
General News Kungo put to rest
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu has described late Northwestern Province Patriotic Front (PF) Chairperson, Jackson Kungo as a patriot who positively contributed to the growth of the party.

President Lungu says the circumstances in which Mr. Kungo was murdered was unZambian and unwarranted which must be condemned by every citizen.

ZANIS reports that President Lungu was speaking in Solwezi today during the burial of Mr Kungo at Kimiteto cemetery.

President Lungu has since urged all Zambians to strongly condemn political violence as it destabilizes the peace and unity in the country.

And President Lungu has assured Mr. Hichilema of his support in ensuring the smooth transition of power as well as ensuring that the country is safe.

“I am encouraging members of the PF to mourn Mr Kungo with the love of Christ and let us not seek vengeance but leave it to God,” he advised.

Meanwhile, PF Secretary General, Davies Mwila expressed grief over the death of Mr. Kungo, saying he wronged no one to be murdered in that manner leaving his children suffering behind.

Mr Mwila urged all those who know that they are culprits and guilty of Kungo’s death to freely surrender themselves to Police.

And Mr.Kungo’s widow, Munalula described her late husband as a loving and caring person.

Other people that attended the burial include PF party presidential running mate, Nkandu Luo, Lusaka PF Provincial Chairperson Ngonga Mukupa, members of the central committee, Provincial Permanent Secretary Willies Mangimela, Senior provincial party officials among others and members of the general public.

Mr. Kungo 39, was brutally murdered at Kyawama Polling Station on Thursday, August 12, 2021 by people purporting to be UPND cadres who were casting their votes and suspected him of being in possession of pre-marked ballot papers.

Mr. Kungo is survived by a wife and five children.

Previous articleCivil servants urged to study UPND manifesto

2 COMMENTS

  2. Killed by criminal PF cadres, on instructions from Edgar China Lungu. And now he has lost the election, lots of crocodile tears! Hypocrite!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsPhoto Editor - 2

Kungo put to rest

President Edgar Lungu has described late Northwestern Province Patriotic Front (PF) Chairperson, Jackson Kungo as a patriot who positively...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Civil servants urged to study UPND manifesto

General News Photo Editor - 6
Ndola District Commissioner, Anthony Katongo has urged civil servants to study the United Party for National Development (UPND) manifesto in order to help implement...
Read more

President-elect hold talks with USAID

General News Photo Editor - 5
President-elect Hakainde Hichilema conferred with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power through a call yesterday. President-elect Hichilema said his...
Read more

Increased levels of lawlessness by party cadres will no longer be entertained-UPND Alliance officials

General News Chief Editor - 8
United Party for National Development (UPND) Alliance officials have talked strongly condemned acts of lawlessness in the country. Former Mpika Constituency UPND Parliamentary...
Read more

Post-election violence worries ActionAid-Zambia

General News Chief Editor - 8
ActionAid-Zambia has described the continued violence perpetrated by political party cadres in some parts of the country as unfortunate. ActionAid-Zambia Country Director Nalucha Ziba said...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.