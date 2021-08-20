9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, August 20, 2021
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Zambia, COMESA sign MOU to construct cross border market

By Chief Editor
51 views
0
Economy Zambia, COMESA sign MOU to construct cross border market
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Secretariat and government have signed a Euro 920,544 sub-delegation agreement for the construction of a cross- border market at Mwami border post between Zambia and Malawi.

The market project which is located in Chipata district in Eastern Province on the Zambia side, is funded under the 11 European Development Fund (EDF), Small Scale Cross Border Trade Initiative (SSCBTI).

According to an assessment carried out at the border, the availability of market infrastructure near borders will increase the connection between traders and customers leading to reduced losses in perishable stock.

Ministry of Trade, Commerce and Industry Principal Secretary Mushuma Mulenga thanked the European Union for the financial support.

Mr Mulenga also assured COMESA of full cooperation, in order to ensure full completion and use of the market once construction is finalised.

COMESA Secretary General, Chileshe Kapwepwe noted during the signing ceremony that the modalities of implementing the sub-delegated activities, provides an opportunity for Zambia and its key stakeholders to take ownership and lead in the implementation of the activities and final management of the market.

Ms Kapwepwe assured that the COMESA Secretariat will provide the necessary technical guidance to the project.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of the European Union to Zambia and Special Representative to COMESA Jacek Jankowski applauded the progress made through the sub-delegation agreement with Zambia, saying it will rapidly lead to increased small-scale cross-border and regional trade.

Mr Jankowski added that the development will also simplify life, especially for women traders with adequate infrastructure.

This is according to a joint statement released to the media in Lusaka today by COMESA Secretariat Head of Corporate Communications, Mwangi Gakunga and the Delegation of the European Union to Zambia Press and Information Officer, Namambo Delot.

Previous articleHome-based Chipolopolo Heads For Morocco Camp

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Zambia, COMESA sign MOU to construct cross border market

The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Secretariat and government have signed a Euro 920,544 sub-delegation agreement...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Action Aid Zambia Outlines its Demands and Expectations from the New Government

Economy Chief Editor - 6
ActionAid Zambia has said that one of it main expectation from the new Government is to immediately institute investigation and prosecution of the grand...
Read more

Auditor General’s office to audit the utilisation of 2021 general election resources

Economy Chief Editor - 2
The Auditor General’s office says it will be conducting a special audit on the utilisation of resources towards the elections. Auditor General Dick Sichembe says...
Read more

Zambian Credit Market Reels as COVID-19 Hits Economy Hard

Economy Chief Editor - 10
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a major impact on the Zambian economy and the country’s credit market. The newly-released TransUnion Q2 2021...
Read more

Zambia Eurobonds Surge After Hichilema’s Landslide Win

Economy editor - 48
Zambia’s Eurobonds gained the most in 14 months and the kwacha surged after opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema’s shock landslide victory in the nation’s presidential...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.