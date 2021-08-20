9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, August 20, 2021
Sports
Updated:

Home-based Chipolopolo Heads For Morocco Camp

Chipolopolo this Friday night depart for a ten-day transit training camp in Morocco ahead of their opening match in the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup Group B qualifier away to Mauritania.

Coach Beston Chambeshi is taking with him all his 22 home-based call-ups who returned for the second week of training camp last Saturday after cutting the side from the 30 players who had earlier reported for the first week of camp in Lusaka.

Chipolopolo will be stationed in Morocco until August 31 when they head to Mauritania.

All the foreign-based call-ups will join Zambia in Moroccan at their training base in the city of Marrakesh.

But one foreign-based player Roderick Kabwe is already in Friday night’s travelling party.

Kabwe has been training with the local team since the initial week of camp in Lusaka on August 5 as he fights for a move away from demoted South African PSL club Black Leopards.

Meanwhile, Chipolopolo kickoff their Group B qualifying campaign away against Mauritania on September 3 in Nouakchott.

Thereafter, Zambia will return home to play Tunisia on September 7 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

HOME-BASED TEAM

GOALKEEPEERS: Kelvin Malunga (Nkana), Gregory Sanjase (Young Green Eagles), Lameck Siame (Kabwe Warriors)

DEFENDERS: Prosper Chiluya, Benedict Chepeshi (both Red Arrows), Solomon Sakala, Simon Silwimba (both Zesco United), Isaac Shamujompa *Buildcon), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors), Miguel Chaiwa (Shamuel Academy)

MIDFIELDERS: Harrison Chisala (Nkana), Ngosa Sunzu (Buildcon), Kelvin Mubanga Kampamba,Dickson Chapa (both Zesco United), Benson Sakala (unattached),Spencer Sautu(Power Dynamos) Roderick Kabwe (Black Leopards-RSA), Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors), Boyd Musonda (Zanaco), Felix Bulaya (Red Arrows)

STRIKERS: Brian Mwila (Buildcon), Jimmy Mukeya (Napsa Stars)

