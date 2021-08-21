9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, August 21, 2021
Sports
BASKETBALL: Defending Copperbelt Champions Lunga Bullets Itching for Action After Covid-19 Lockdown

The resumption of the Copperbelt Basketball League has delighted Lunga Bullets coach Moses Kasonso.

The league was halted in June following an increase in Covid-19 cases in the country.

The games resumed on Saturday morning with Super League joint leaders Lunga and Mufulira Magnets in action.

“We are ready and we are trying to see how we can play games under the new normal,” Kasonso said.

“We are behind time so we need to finish games before the rain season,” he said.

Kasonso highlighted the impact of Covid-19 on preparing players ahead of games.

“It’s been very challenging. We are playing games without preparations especially that we are coming from elections. Mentally we are ready but physically not,” he said.

13 rounds of games are remaining in the delayed 2021 Copperbelt Basketball League season.

