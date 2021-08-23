Chipolopolo coach Beston Chambeshi says he cannot wait for his foreign-based player to join the team at their on-going Morocco training camp.

A 22-member Zambia team of 21 locals and one foreign-based call- up is entering its second day of a 10-day training camp in Marrakech since arriving in Morocco last Saturday.

“We have been communicating with the players; I talked to Evans Kangwa (in Russia) and also talked to Patson (Daka),” Chambeshi said.

“The boys are ready to join us anytime but they are just waiting to fulfill their fixtures this week then by next Monday we should receive one or two guys.”

Meanwhile, despite dropping some names during his Monday morning chat with the press in Marrakech, Chambeshi has not yet official named his foreign-based call-ups for the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup Group B qualifiers against Mauritania and Tunisia.

But Midfielder Roderick Kabwe, who is fighting for a move away from demoted South African club Black Leopards, is the only foreign-based call-up in the team and has been training with Chipolopolo since its first week of camp in Lusaka on August 5.

Chipolopolo are in transit to play Mauritania on September 3 in Nouakchott before hosting Tunisia on September 7 in Ndola.