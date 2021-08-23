Speaker of the Ethiopian Parliament, Tagesse Chafo says Zambia’s democratic process and peaceful transition of power following the August 12 general elections is inspiring.

In an interview with ZANIS at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka shortly after arrival, Mr. Chafo said outgoing President Edgar Lungu’s decision to willingly acknowledge President-elect Hakainde Hichilema is a sign that Zambia’s democracy was strong.

He said African countries can draw valuable lessons from Zambia’s democratic process.

He is in Zambia to represent the Ethiopian government at President-elect Hichilema’s inauguration ceremony at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka tomorrow.

“We are very much pleased by the process and we appreciate the people of Zambia. We are here as African brothers and sisters coming together to celebrate the new President,” he said.