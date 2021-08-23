9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, August 23, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

Zambia’s peaceful power transition elates Ethiopia

By Photo Editor
51 views
0
Feature Politics Zambia’s peaceful power transition elates Ethiopia
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

Speaker of the Ethiopian Parliament, Tagesse Chafo says Zambia’s democratic process and peaceful transition of power following the August 12 general elections is inspiring.

In an interview with ZANIS at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka shortly after arrival, Mr. Chafo said outgoing President Edgar Lungu’s decision to willingly acknowledge President-elect Hakainde Hichilema is a sign that Zambia’s democracy was strong.

He said African countries can draw valuable lessons from Zambia’s democratic process.

He is in Zambia to represent the Ethiopian government at President-elect Hichilema’s inauguration ceremony at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka tomorrow.

“We are very much pleased by the process and we appreciate the people of Zambia. We are here as African brothers and sisters coming together to celebrate the new President,” he said.

Previous articleThank You, Zambians for Reclaiming our Country from Capture

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsPhoto Editor - 0

Zambia’s peaceful power transition elates Ethiopia

Speaker of the Ethiopian Parliament, Tagesse Chafo says Zambia’s democratic process and peaceful transition of power following the August...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Nawakwi calls on HH to immediately repeal and replace the colonial public order Act

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 35
Forum for Development and Democracy(FDD), Edith Nawakwi has congratulated UPND President, Hakainde Hichilema for the overwhelming mandate given to him and his Runningmate, Mutale...
Read more

PF Central Committee Appoints Anotonio Mwanza as new Youth National Chairman

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 42
The outgoing ruling Patritic Front has appointed its media Director Antonio Mwanza as the party's mew Youth new National Youth Chairman. At a post election...
Read more

HH to officially open Parliament on September 10th

Feature Politics editor - 31
President Elect Hakainde Hichilema will on Friday, September 10th 2021 address the ceremonial opening of the first session of the thirteenth National Assembly. The ceremony...
Read more

I’m not on ZESCO’s Payroll and President Elect HH has never paid any school fees for me-Antonio Mwanza

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 44
Patriotic Front(PF) Media Director Antonio Mwanza has rubbished social media reports making the rounds about a number of allegations against him. In a statement...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.