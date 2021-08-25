Former Deputy Chairperson of the Patriotic Front Mobilisation Committee, Mr. Bizwell Mutale has dismissed assertions that he has resigned from the party.

Mr. Mutale said he is surprised that his letter of congratulations to President Hakainde Hichilema was misconstrued and was the basis for the false reports.

In his letter of congratulations to President Hichilema, Mr. Mutale expressed his willingness to contribute to any action that would foster national development and unity.

He also said he expected warm and cordial working relations between the Patriotic Front and the United Party for National Development (UPND).

He said that he has not resigned from the Patriotic Front and his gracious letter of congratulations to President Hichilema must not be misinterpreted as a resignation from the party.

He asked media organizations to get in touch with him for clarification before falsehoods were peddled.