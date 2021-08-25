9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Feature Politics
Bizwell Mutale dismisses assertions that he has resigned from PF

By Chief Editor
Former Deputy Chairperson of the Patriotic Front Mobilisation Committee, Mr. Bizwell Mutale has dismissed assertions that he has resigned from the party.

Mr. Mutale said he is surprised that his letter of congratulations to President Hakainde Hichilema was misconstrued and was the basis for the false reports.

In his letter of congratulations to President Hichilema, Mr. Mutale expressed his willingness to contribute to any action that would foster national development and unity.

He also said he expected warm and cordial working relations between the Patriotic Front and the United Party for National Development (UPND).

He said that he has not resigned from the Patriotic Front and his gracious letter of congratulations to President Hichilema must not be misinterpreted as a resignation from the party.

He asked media organizations to get in touch with him for clarification before falsehoods were peddled.

Village Headman from Dundumwezi District in Southern Province led by PF National Mobilisation Committee member Mr Bizwell Mutale when they paid a courtesy call on the ruling party Secretary General at his Office
FILE: Village Headman from Dundumwezi District in Southern Province led by PF National Mobilisation Committee member Mr Bizwell Mutale when they paid a courtesy call on the ruling party Secretary General at his Office

