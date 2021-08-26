REPUBLICAN Vice-President Mutale Nalumango has challenged women in Zambia to participate in the politics of the nation.

Her Honour the Vice-president said it was time when Zambian women should rise up and be counted on the political arena.

Mrs Nalumango has noted with disappointment at the low participation of women in the last general elections owing to the hostile environment before and during the just ended Electoral process.

Her Honour the Vice-president said this when the visiting Commonwealth Secretary-General, the Right Honourable Patricia Scotland paid a courtesy call at the Vice-President’s office.

“Despite all these challenges, women need to rise to the occasion and take up the mantle as leaders because they are more selfless and motherly by nature,” Mrs Nalumango said.

She has since urged women to learn from their male counterparts who interact more and effectively partner to do great works together.

Mrs Wina has cited the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) as an example for fielding only one female Parliamentary candidate in Luapula and none in Northern Province saying that should never be the case going forward.

And in her response, the Right Honourable Patricia Scotland congratulated Mrs Nalumango for ascending to the Vice-presidency and for being the second female Vice president of Zambia.

Mrs Scotland further expressed concern about violence in both the public and domestic domains.

“At the global level, one in every three women experience violence and with the rise of COVID-19, there has been an increase of up to 500% in domestic violence cases,” she said.

The Commonwealth Secretary-General has also reminded all countries including Zambia to take stringent measures to address the vice.

The Right Honourable has since pledged support from the Commonwealth to the UPND-led government and assured Her Honour the Vice-president of strong partnership in the promotion and attainment of gender parity across sectors.

This is contained in a statement issued to the media by the Permanent Secretary in charge of Administration in the Office of the Vice-president of Zambia Mr Stephen Mwansa.