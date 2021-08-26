9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, August 26, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Vice-President Mutale Nalumango challenges women in Zambia to participate in the politics of the nation

By Chief Editor
51 views
3
General News Vice-President Mutale Nalumango challenges women in Zambia to participate in the...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

REPUBLICAN Vice-President Mutale Nalumango has challenged women in Zambia to participate in the politics of the nation.

Her Honour the Vice-president said it was time when Zambian women should rise up and be counted on the political arena.

Mrs Nalumango has noted with disappointment at the low participation of women in the last general elections owing to the hostile environment before and during the just ended Electoral process.

Her Honour the Vice-president said this when the visiting Commonwealth Secretary-General, the Right Honourable Patricia Scotland paid a courtesy call at the Vice-President’s office.

“Despite all these challenges, women need to rise to the occasion and take up the mantle as leaders because they are more selfless and motherly by nature,” Mrs Nalumango said.

She has since urged women to learn from their male counterparts who interact more and effectively partner to do great works together.

Mrs Wina has cited the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) as an example for fielding only one female Parliamentary candidate in Luapula and none in Northern Province saying that should never be the case going forward.

And in her response, the Right Honourable Patricia Scotland congratulated Mrs Nalumango for ascending to the Vice-presidency and for being the second female Vice president of Zambia.

Mrs Scotland further expressed concern about violence in both the public and domestic domains.

“At the global level, one in every three women experience violence and with the rise of COVID-19, there has been an increase of up to 500% in domestic violence cases,” she said.

The Commonwealth Secretary-General has also reminded all countries including Zambia to take stringent measures to address the vice.

The Right Honourable has since pledged support from the Commonwealth to the UPND-led government and assured Her Honour the Vice-president of strong partnership in the promotion and attainment of gender parity across sectors.

This is contained in a statement issued to the media by the Permanent Secretary in charge of Administration in the Office of the Vice-president of Zambia Mr Stephen Mwansa.

Previous articleUPND makes amends to Statement about HH not moving into State House

3 COMMENTS

  2. That was one thing people were trying to talk about , you all stopped them including the disabled people in Zambia should be given chance to participate in Zambian politics, it shouldn’t only be men rich men alone but all classes of people in Zambia, the youths are an important section to actively participate in the running of the country not at (mposamabwe) level but up to the top of the ladder.
    The grade twelve certificate thing shouldn’t hinder people from being politicians it is against humanity rights.
    Some of those who may not have obtained grade twelve certificates are even more intelligent than some university graduates, yes I mean that exactly , you will see that some of these non school certificate holders are so innovative that they have succeeded in doing business…

  3. All what we asking is to WORK for poor or else we will start insulting you, we don’t care if you married to that respectable bishop.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 3

Vice-President Mutale Nalumango challenges women in Zambia to participate in the politics of the nation

REPUBLICAN Vice-President Mutale Nalumango has challenged women in Zambia to participate in the politics of the nation. Her Honour the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Sarago Motors Limited refutes reports that it is being investigated over tender to supply vehicles to the Judiciary

General News Chief Editor - 2
Sarago Motors Limited which came into the limelight that it had been given a lucrative tender to supply cars to the Judiciary has refuted...
Read more

Edgar Lungu begins life outside State House

General News Chief Editor - 30
Outgoing President Edgar Lungu has vacated State House and has since resettled in some undisclosed location believed to be in the upmarket suburb of...
Read more

Zambians urged to be patient with new government

General News Photo Editor - 25
The Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini, Cleopas Sipho Dlamini, has called on Zambians to exercise patience on the new government to...
Read more

DEC pounces on Maxwell Chongu, seizes his four vehicles

General News Chief Editor - 18
The Drug Enforcement Commission has confirmed that it conducted a search at the house belonging to PF cadre Maxwell Chongu and seized his four...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.