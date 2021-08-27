9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, August 27, 2021
Sports
Buffaloes Lose CAF Womens Champions League Opener

Green Buffaloes COSAFA Zone CAF Women’s Champions League qualifying ambitions took a direct hit on Friday afternoon after losing to Zimbabwe’s Black Rhino Queens.

Black Rhinos beat Buffaloes 2-0 in the two sides opening Group B match at the seven-club COSAFA Zone qualifying tournament South Africa is hosting in Durban from August 26 to September 4.

Second half goals from Marjory Nyaumwe and Christabel Katona in the 60th minute and 73rd minutes respectively settled the contests at Zwelithini’ Stadium.

Buffaloes now have one last shot at semifinal qualification in the three-club Group B and must beat TURA Magic of Namibia on August 31 to keep their dwindled hopes alive.

Meanwhile, TURA kickoff their Group B campaign on August 29 in Black Rhino’s final game who need a victory in that match to clinch one of the two semifinal spots from Group B.

Group A has four teams led by hosts Mamelodi Sundowns and Double Action from Botswana who are second but tied on 3 points following 6-0 and 3-0 wins over Lesotho Defence Force and Manzini Wanderers respectively.

Winner of the tournament will represent the COSAFA zone at the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League tournament to be held in Egypt later this year.

