Updated:

Limited Spectators To Attend Chipolopolo vs Tunisia at Levy

A limited number of spectators will be allowed for the Chipolopolo-versus-Tunisia 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup Group B qualifier on September 7 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala confirmed on Friday that CAF had given them a green-light to have 5000 spectators in the 50,000 capacity Levy Stadium for the match-day-two Group B qualifier.

“We are pleased to announce that following our engagement with the ministries of health and sport, we have been allowed to admit some fans for the September 7, 2021, FIFA World Cup qualifier. This, however, is subject to strict observance of Covid-19 guidelines,” Kashala said.

“CAF has been informed and has advised that we can only be allowed to admit 5, 000 fans for the September 7, 2021, match.”

Meanwhile, Chipolopolo kicks off its Qatar 2022 Group B qualifiers on September 3 away in Nouakchott against Mauritania.

