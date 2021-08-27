9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, August 27, 2021
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Work with Government, Chitimukulu urges Bemba chiefs

By Chief Editor
51 views
0
Rural News Work with Government, Chitimukulu urges Bemba chiefs
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

PARAMOUNT Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people has urged Bemba chiefs to support President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND administration.

The Mwine Lubemba said traditional leaders are mandated to work with the government of the day in fostering unity and national development.

The Paramount Chief further called for the need to maintain and uphold national unity.

Paramount Chief Chitimukulu has since pledged his and the traditional leaders’ commitment to working with the government under the leadership of President Hichilema.

He made the remarks today at his palace in Mungwi district when he announced the appointment of Bwalya Nkula as Chief Makasa, Peter Chanda as Chief Chikwanda, and Steve Bwembya as Chief Luchembe.

The Mwine Lubemba said the appointments of the three Chiefs follow the traditional council meeting of the 73 councilors.

He said as a supreme body that is mandated to select Chief, the council has since elected the named individuals as new Chiefs.

Meanwhile, Chieftainess Nawaitwika of the Namwanga people in Nakonde District has congratulated President Hakainde Hichilema for his election victory.

Chieftainess Nawaitwika says she is seeking God’s guidance for President Hichilema’s leadership as leading the nation is not an easy task.

ZANIS reports that the Chieftainess expressed her willingness to work with the new government.

She appealed to President Hichilema’s administration to work with traditional leaders in the governance and development of the country.

Chieftainess Nawaitwika further expressed gratitude to voters for their massive turnout during the August 12 polls

Previous articlePolitical cadres resurface in some markets in Lusaka under UPND colours.
Next articleBuffaloes Lose CAF Womens Champions League Opener

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Decision for President Lungu to remain in Politics is up to him and his family

Patriotic Front Vice President Hon. Given Lubinda has expressed profound gratitude to the Party President Edgar Lungu, the PF...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Clergyman advises against defections

Rural News Chief Editor - 9
A clergyman in Mansa district, Luapula province, has advised politicians to remain steadfast in their respective parties even they lose power. ...
Read more

138, 244 small scale farmers contribute towards FISP ahead of 2021/2022 farming season

Rural News Photo Editor - 4
138, 244 small scale farmers in Southern province have deposited their K400 contributions towards the 2021/2022 farming season under the Farmer Input Support Programme...
Read more

UCZ Northern Presbytery congratulates HH

Rural News Photo Editor - 3
The United Church of Zambia () in Northern Province has joined many other stakeholders in congratulating President-elect Hakainde Hichilema. UCZ Northern Presbytery Bishop Maybin Mulenga...
Read more

Suspicious Sinazongwe voters harass returning officer

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
Voting in Sinazongwe district of Southern province closed at 18hours. However, during voting hours there were a few incidents that were recorded. The Assistant...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.