9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, August 29, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

In a Night Announcements, President Hakainde drops Commanders of Zambia Army, Air Force, National Service and Inspector General of Police

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Feature Politics In a Night Announcements, President Hakainde drops Commanders of Zambia Army, Air...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

 

President

Previous article

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

More Articles In This Category

I’m not available to contest the 2026 Presidential Elections-Lungu

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 22
Former president Edgar Lungu has said that he is not available to contest the 2026 General election. speaking to journalists shortly after a Church service...
Read more

Decision for President Lungu to remain in Politics is up to him and his family

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 16
Patriotic Front Vice President Hon. Given Lubinda has expressed profound gratitude to the Party President Edgar Lungu, the PF MCC, and the general membership...
Read more

Miles Sampa blames the old Guard for Sinking PF and the presidency

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 49
Newly elected Patriotic Front Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa has laid the blame for isolating President Edgar Lungu from getting the truth from...
Read more

President Lungu will not seek re-election in 2026, and Davies Mwila rules out continuing as Party CEO

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 17
Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Davies Mwila has maintained that Party President and former Republican President Edgar Lungu will not seek re-election in 2026....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.