Green Buffaloes semifinal destiny at the COSAFA zone qualifiers for the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League will be decided this afternoon when they face TURA Magic of Namibia in their final Group B match in Durban.

Buffaloes and TURA head into the game battling to finish second and join Group B winners Black Rhinos Queens of Zimbabwe in the semifinals who beat both sides 2-0 and 3-0 respectively.

A draw will suffice for Buffaloes to clinch that top two spot from Group B and advance to the penultimate stage on September 2.

Buffaloes assistant coach Carol Kanyemba rated Buffaloes semifinal hopes at eight-out-of-ten heading into their decider against TURA Magic.

“The girls looked sharp in training, we have really prepared enough and we are sure we will deliver,” Kanyemba said.

“The morale amongst the girls is high because they are sorry about the result from the previous game and they have assured us that they will deliver.

“Every game is a new game so we are going into the new match considering the result we got in the last game.”

A top two finish will see Buffaloes book a semifinal clash against the tournaments red-hot favorites and hosts Mamelodi Sundowns who have swept aside all opposition in Group A scoring 18 goals, six in each of their three pool games, and conceded just one.