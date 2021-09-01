President Hakainde Hichilema has sworn in newly appointed Zambia Correctional Service Commissioner-General Fredrick Chilukutu.

The Head of State has also sworn in Fanwell Siandenge as Deputy Inspector General of Police (Special Duties – State House).

The Commander in Chief of Armed Forces has further sworn in Kuyomba Bwalya as Deputy Commissioner General of Zambia Correctional Service.

President Hichilema has also sworn in Wallace Chakawa as his Senior Private Secretary at State House.

And speaking during the Swearing-in ceremony at State House in Lusaka on Wednesday, President Hichilema has congratulated the new appointees.

He underscored that the new appointees have a duty to the people of Zambia which is paramount to whatever they do.

President Hichilema said it is possible for the new office bearers to forget their tasks reminding them that they need to remain on track.

He said Zambians have seen a new dawn that calls for them to actualize the people’s aspirations.

President Hichilema said the correctional service has not yet been totally transformed which made him make a careful selection of the new office bearers.

He has since called for the decongestion of correctional facilities by thinking outside the box to address the situation.

He re- emphasized the need to give bond for bondable cases and take suspects to court within 48 hours pledging his Government’s commitment to being more consultative on the issue.

He has urged Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti to ensure that blankets are available for those in conflict with the law.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema has paid tribute to Deputy Commissioner General of Zambia Correctional Service Kuyomba Bwalya for the professionalism exhibited when he was detained at Mukobeko Maximum Correctional Service.

The Head of State also said Deputy Inspector General of Police Fanwell Siandenge should not use his position to fight back anybody but serve the nation professionally.

And President Hichilema said the nation will be happy with the appointment of Ministers under his government.

He has directed his Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Anthony Bwalya to arrange media programmes where the President will answer questions from ordinary people.

President Hichilema said no Zambian will be intimidated for asking him any question.