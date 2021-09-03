Chipolopolo have kicked off the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Mauritania away at the Olympic Stadium in Nouakchott.

Captain Enock Mwepu and debutant Prince Mumba of Kabwe Warriors scored a goal in each half of this Group B opener.

Brighton midfielder Mwepu put Zambia in front after ten minutes when tapping in Mumba’s high pass from inside the box.

Mauritania dominated play just after conceding and were unlucky not to score going into the half time break.

Coach Beston Chambeshi’s side doubled the lead on 57 minutes with Mumba finishing off a brilliant attack launched by winger Lubambo Musonda from the left wing.

Anxious moments returned for Zambia when Mauritian equalised through substitute Amadou Niass, who beat keeper Cyrial Chibwe and defender Roderick Kabwe from inside the box.

Niass scored in the 69th minute 180 seconds after replacing Diakhite Ismail.

Mauritania went on to miss three more good chances as Zambia held on to overcome the home side.

Meanwhile, Zambia is shifting focus to the second Group B match against Tunisia scheduled for Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on September 7.