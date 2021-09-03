Prominent Lusaka Lawyer Nelly Mutti has been elected as the first-ever woman Speaker of the National Assembly. Mrs Mutti has been declared duly elected Speaker after going unopposed.

She takes over from another prominent lawyer Patrick Matibini. Clerk of the National Assembly Cecilia Mbewe declared Mrs Mutti as Speaker this morning in the house.

Mrs Mbewe who is the Returning Officer, declared former Gwembe parliamentarian Attractor Chisangano as the First Deputy Speaker, while Luangeni Independent Member of Parliament Moses Moyo was declared as the Second Deputy Speaker.

The new Speaker told the house that she was humbled to be granted the opportunity to serve in her new position.

“It is therefore with great humility that I submit myself with the will of the house, I thank you,” she said.

And speaking in Parliament, Vice President Mutale Nalumango congratulated the new Speaker saying she is the most suitable person to take up the role.

Mrs Nalumango expressed confidence that Mrs Mutti will deliver to expected standards. The Vice President further expressed optimism that the Speaker will undertake her work without fear or favour.

She also emphasized the importance of the task that lies ahead for the Speaker, in the new role that she is taking.

“As the custodian of the dignity and privileges of the house, the functions of your office are the same as that of a leader of any organization that is to uphold and defend the integrity of an organization and to uphold its rules and objectives,” Mrs Nalumango said.

Parliament has since adjourned and is expected to reconvene next Friday when President Hakainde Hichilema officially opens the first session of the thirteenth National Assembly.