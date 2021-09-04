9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, September 4, 2021
Sports
Updated:

George Chilufya Honoured To Be Back at Nkana

Ex-Nkana and Zambia defender George Chilufya is thrilled to return to his old club as first assistant coach.

Nkana on Friday appointed Chilufya as assistant coach weeks after he left Power Dynamos.

Chilufya has replaced Simonda Kaunda whose contract expired recently.

”It is good and an honour for me to come back to Nkana though not in the same capacity as I left. I left as a player, but now I am coming back as a coach,” he told the Nkana Media.

“It is every coach’s dream to coach a legendary club like Nkana though it demands for a lot of hard work and commitment. It’s always a great feeling to reunite with family because this is a team that gave me opportunities as a player having joined as a young boy and ending up as a professional who carried the mentorship from Nkana coaches and the club to wherever I went,” Chilufya said.

The Zambia Under 17 National Team Coach has previously served as Green Eagles first Assistant Coach.

Meanwhile, Nkana announcement of former Chambishi coach Dennis “Easy man” Njapau as second Assistant Coach.

Njapau and Chilufya have beefed up the Nkana bench headed by Beston Chambeshi.

