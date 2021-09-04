THE Bank of Zambia (BOZ) has said that the unprecedented rise in demand for Cash countrywide during the past few months has led to the shortage of banknotes and coins being experienced countrywide.

In a statement made available to the media, the BoZ said that in collaboration with the commercial banks, measures have been put in place to ensure that there are enough banknotes and coins in circulation throughout the country.

The Bank advised Zambians to use digital financial services in conducting their transactions during this period.

