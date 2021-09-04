9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, September 4, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

There is an Unprecedented Rise in Demand for Cash Countrywide, Use Digital Financial Services- Bank of Zambia

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines There is an Unprecedented Rise in Demand for Cash Countrywide, Use...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

THE Bank of Zambia (BOZ) has said that the unprecedented rise in demand for Cash countrywide during the past few months has led to the shortage of banknotes and coins being experienced countrywide.

In a statement made available to the media, the BoZ said that in collaboration with the commercial banks, measures have been put in place to ensure that there are enough banknotes and coins in circulation throughout the country.

The Bank advised Zambians to use digital financial services in conducting their transactions during this period.

Below is the full statement

Previous articleMcDonald Chipenzi wants Public Officers to Declare their Assets, the Constitution demands it

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

There is an Unprecedented Rise in Demand for Cash Countrywide, Use Digital Financial Services- Bank of Zambia

THE Bank of Zambia (BOZ) has said that the unprecedented rise in demand for Cash countrywide during the past...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zamtel targets to double subscriber base by 2023, invests in new network capacity equipment

Headlines Chief Editor - 4
Zamtel says it is targeting to double its active subscriber base to 7 million by end of 2023 from the current 3.7 million. Zamtel Chief...
Read more

State House Insists UPND Government has inherited Empty Treasury

Headlines Chief Editor - 29
Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Anthony Bwalya has said that there is no way the Patriotic Front (PF) officials...
Read more

If you claim our Debt numbers were understated, show us who the new creditors are – Former Finance Minister

Headlines Chief Editor - 33
Former Finance Minister Dr. Bwalya Ng'andu has said that the statement that the United Party for National Development (UPND) government has inherited an empty...
Read more

Prominent Lusaka Lawyer Nelly Mutti elected as the first ever woman Speaker of the National Assembly

Headlines Chief Editor - 19
Prominent Lusaka Lawyer Nelly Mutti has been elected as the first-ever woman Speaker of the National Assembly. Mrs Mutti has been declared duly...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.