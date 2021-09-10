President Hakainde Hichilema says his administration will mainstream digital revolution in national programmes in order to tap into the talents and creativity of Zambians.

President Hichilema emphasized the critical role that the digital and knowledge economy plays in enhancing productivity across all sectors of the economy.

The Head of State explained that digital transformation affects every aspect of human, social, political and economic activities.

President Hichilema said this when he delivered his maiden speech to the first session of the 13th National Assembly in Lusaka today.

The President further said digital transformation also presents huge opportunities for developing countries, especially those that seek to industrialise.

“Government is keen to support innovation and creativity especially, which offer home grown solutions across all sectors of the economy,” President Hakainde stated.

The Head of State added that his government is committed to technological advancement in the country thus, the proposed formation of the Ministry of Technology and Science.

He further explained that government will implement policy measures to promote economic transformation especially in sectors such as Information and Communication Technology.

The President noted the importance of digital transformation especially under the COVID-19 pandemic environment, which has restricted physical interaction and changed the way people conduct business.

President Hichilema observed that people are already enjoying the benefits of Information and Communication Technology in their daily lives.

And the President has assured that his administration is determined to meet the basic needs of every citizen and create a conducive environment for Zambia to become a prosperous middle income country.