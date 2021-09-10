9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, September 10, 2021
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Digital transformation key to enhance productivity-President Hichilema

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Economy Digital transformation key to enhance productivity-President Hichilema
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema says his administration will mainstream digital revolution in national programmes in order to tap into the talents and creativity of Zambians.

President Hichilema emphasized the critical role that the digital and knowledge economy plays in enhancing productivity across all sectors of the economy.

The Head of State explained that digital transformation affects every aspect of human, social, political and economic activities.

President Hichilema said this when he delivered his maiden speech to the first session of the 13th National Assembly in Lusaka today.

The President further said digital transformation also presents huge opportunities for developing countries, especially those that seek to industrialise.

“Government is keen to support innovation and creativity especially, which offer home grown solutions across all sectors of the economy,” President Hakainde stated.

The Head of State added that his government is committed to technological advancement in the country thus, the proposed formation of the Ministry of Technology and Science.

He further explained that government will implement policy measures to promote economic transformation especially in sectors such as Information and Communication Technology.

The President noted the importance of digital transformation especially under the COVID-19 pandemic environment, which has restricted physical interaction and changed the way people conduct business.

President Hichilema observed that people are already enjoying the benefits of Information and Communication Technology in their daily lives.

And the President has assured that his administration is determined to meet the basic needs of every citizen and create a conducive environment for Zambia to become a prosperous middle income country.

Previous articlePresident Hichilema officially opens Parliament

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Digital transformation key to enhance productivity-President Hichilema

President Hakainde Hichilema says his administration will mainstream digital revolution in national programmes in order to tap into the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Stakeholders call for restoration of macro-economic stability

Economy Chief Editor - 2
Stakeholders in Lusaka have expressed high expectations on the restoration of macro-economic stability ahead of President Hakainde Hichilema’s Parliamentary address as he opens...
Read more

Musokotwane’s appointment signals big business as usual and will not help eradicate Zambia’s poverty

Economy Chief Editor - 21
SOCIALIST Party general secretary and first vice-president Cosmas Musumali says that although the appointment of finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane has been greeted with “euphoria”...
Read more

Finance Minister holds 2022 budget talks with ZAM

Economy Chief Editor - 9
Finance Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane has held 2022 National Budget consultations with the Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM). During the consultative meeting held at the...
Read more

Shamrock Mineral Resources Operating At Bwana Mukubwa Dumps Without A Mining License

Economy Chief Editor - 11
Small Scale Miner's on the Copperbelt have called on the government to curtail the group of Kitwe businessman Shawi Fawaz and his partner Valden...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.