The Local Government Association of Zambia (LGAZ) says it is gratified by government’s quick response to flash out suspected cadres from markets and bus stations in the country.

The organisation’s Acting Executive Director Namumba Mpatanji notes that the local authorities were losing a lot of revenue as suspected cadres took over the running of markets and bus stations.

Ms Mpatanji says the markets and bus stations Act No. 7 of 2007 under Section 5 of the Constitution mandates the local authorities to run markets and bus stations they serve.

“The pronouncement by the government of the day to allow the Council run markets and bus stations has sent an important signal to the communities out there and they need to respect the laws that govern our country,” she said.

In an interviews with ZANIS, the Acting Executive Director said the support coming from the Central government will provide an enabling environment for the Local Authorities to effectively deliver on their mandate and to enhance revenue base, key in improving service delivery.

Stressing that other pieces of legislation governing the Local Government system are implemented , Ms Mpatanji will enable them to effectively deliver on their mandate and it will also help them in being responsive to the needs and aspirations of the local communities.

“We have progressive provisions in the Constitution such as the Local Government functions which has been difficult to implement,” she said.

She explained that giving a platform to members of the community to express their views will allow the Local Authority to know exactly the many challenges that the people are facing and how best they can be helped to develop at community level.

During his inaugural speech at the Heroes Stadium on 24th August, 2021, President Hakainde Hichilema said that his administration will restore the rule of law, general order at public places and communities to return the country back to normalcy.