President Hakainde Hichilema has affirmed that he will build a united, equitable and economically stable Zambia.

President Hichilema has also reiterated that in the next five years, his administration will focus on economic transformation and job creation among other strategies.

President Hichilema said this in parliament today, when he officially opened the 1st, session of the 13th, National Assembly where he itemized several economic interventions.

President Hichilema underscored that sectors such as Mining, Agriculture, Tourism, Science and Technology, Small and Medium Enterprise will be the anchors of the country’s economic development agenda.

He punctuated his speech with a stress on fighting corruption , further, pointing out that the government will promote the actualization of value addition in the agriculture sector.

“Government will ensure there is enough provision of farming inputs such as fertilizers, herbicides and seeds through working hand in hand with the private sector. We will ensure we promote production of these inputs locally and enhance disease surveillance,” he stressed amidst jubilation from members of parliament.

In the Mining sector, President Hichilema emphasized that all mineral wealth will benefit the people of Zambia through the benefits accrued.

President Hichilema cited value addition in the processing of gold, copper and other minerals as among the surest ways of achieving local benefit.

On transport infrastructure, President Hichilema said his government will maintain, construct roads and modernize all airports to enhance local and foreign tourism and trade.

The Head of State underscored that construction of roads, especially in the rural areas, will see enhancement of access to the market by farmers and quick access to service centers by pupils and patients to hospitals.

“Once we construct roads, especially in the rural areas, farmers will have easy access to the market to sell their merchandise and pupils will use the noble road to go to school and access services. When roads are worked on, people will easily go to the clinics hence, having a healthy population and when we modernize the airports will enhance local and domestic tourism and trade,” the President emphasized.

On climate change, President Hichilema noted that his government will put measures in place to cushion the impact of climatic changes in the country.

The President further re-affirmed that the creation of the Ministry in-charge of Green Economy was strategically positioned to restore and preserve the ecosystem in the country to benefit the current and generations to come.

The Presidential speech which was delivered from about 10:40 to 12:24 hours was themed ‘Creating a united, Prosperous and Equitable Zambia, Restoring Economic Growth and Safeguarding Livelihoods’.

After Delivering his maiden Speech, President Hichilema took time to exchange greetings with Members of parliament with strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines.

Earlier, President Hichilema paid tribute to former leaders such as the first Head of State Kenneth Kaunda and former President Edgar Lungu.

He also hailed Former Vice President Inonge Wina, stating that he was optimistic that Vice President Mutale Nalumango will also be equal to the task.

President Hichilema makes the first Head of State to address the national assembly headed by the first ever female Speaker.