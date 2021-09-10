9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, September 10, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

President Hichilema officially opens Parliament

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines President Hichilema officially opens Parliament
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema has affirmed that he will build a united, equitable and economically stable Zambia.

President Hichilema has also reiterated that in the next five years, his administration will focus on economic transformation and job creation among other strategies.

President Hichilema said this in parliament today, when he officially opened the 1st, session of the 13th, National Assembly where he itemized several economic interventions.

President Hichilema underscored that sectors such as Mining, Agriculture, Tourism, Science and Technology, Small and Medium Enterprise will be the anchors of the country’s economic development agenda.

He punctuated his speech with a stress on fighting corruption , further, pointing out that the government will promote the actualization of value addition in the agriculture sector.

“Government will ensure there is enough provision of farming inputs such as fertilizers, herbicides and seeds through working hand in hand with the private sector. We will ensure we promote production of these inputs locally and enhance disease surveillance,” he stressed amidst jubilation from members of parliament.

In the Mining sector, President Hichilema emphasized that all mineral wealth will benefit the people of Zambia through the benefits accrued.

President Hichilema cited value addition in the processing of gold, copper and other minerals as among the surest ways of achieving local benefit.

On transport infrastructure, President Hichilema said his government will maintain, construct roads and modernize all airports to enhance local and foreign tourism and trade.

The Head of State underscored that construction of roads, especially in the rural areas, will see enhancement of access to the market by farmers and quick access to service centers by pupils and patients to hospitals.

“Once we construct roads, especially in the rural areas, farmers will have easy access to the market to sell their merchandise and pupils will use the noble road to go to school and access services. When roads are worked on, people will easily go to the clinics hence, having a healthy population and when we modernize the airports will enhance local and domestic tourism and trade,” the President emphasized.

On climate change, President Hichilema noted that his government will put measures in place to cushion the impact of climatic changes in the country.

The President further re-affirmed that the creation of the Ministry in-charge of Green Economy was strategically positioned to restore and preserve the ecosystem in the country to benefit the current and generations to come.

The Presidential speech which was delivered from about 10:40 to 12:24 hours was themed ‘Creating a united, Prosperous and Equitable Zambia, Restoring Economic Growth and Safeguarding Livelihoods’.

After Delivering his maiden Speech, President Hichilema took time to exchange greetings with Members of parliament with strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines.

Earlier, President Hichilema paid tribute to former leaders such as the first Head of State Kenneth Kaunda and former President Edgar Lungu.

He also hailed Former Vice President Inonge Wina, stating that he was optimistic that Vice President Mutale Nalumango will also be equal to the task.

President Hichilema makes the first Head of State to address the national assembly headed by the first ever female Speaker.

Previous articlePresident Hakainde Hichilema’s Full Speech at the Opening of Parliament

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

President Hichilema officially opens Parliament

President Hakainde Hichilema has affirmed that he will build a united, equitable and economically stable Zambia. President Hichilema has also...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

State enters a nolle in a case involving Chief Mukuni’s wife

Headlines Chief Editor - 12
The State has entered a Nolle Pro’sequi in a matter in which Wife of Chief Mukuni and four others were accused of...
Read more

Your days are numbered IG warns corrupt police Officers

Headlines Chief Editor - 23
Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba says the Zambia Police needs to change the narrative in the public sphere that it is one...
Read more

Ministerial Functions before Commencement of Parliament lands in the Constitution Court

Headlines Chief Editor - 25
ZAMBIA’s Constitutional Court of Zambia has been asked to urgently interpret whether a Minister can be in office after dissolution of Parliament but before...
Read more

Magistrates acquits Kambwili of forgery and possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime

Headlines Chief Editor - 17
THE Lusaka Magistrates' Court has acquitted former National Democratic Congress (NDC) party Chishimba Kambwili of forgery and possession of property suspected to be proceeds...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.