Updated:
LIve: The Opening of Zambian Parliament by President Hakainde Hichilema
General News LIve: The Opening of Zambian Parliament by President Hakainde Hichilema
- Advertisement -
Latest News
LIve: The Opening of Zambian Parliament by President Hakainde Hichilema
https://www.facebook.com/znbctoday/videos/558427185210079
More Articles In This Category
President Hichilema has created an inclusive cabinet-Mweetwa
The United Party for National Development (UPND) says President Hakainde Hichilema has scored on six of his campaign promises. UPND Party Spokesperson, Cornelius...
NAQEZ calls for moderate electricity tariffs in schools
National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) Executive Director Aaron Chansa suggests that the UPND Alliance should create means of moderating electricity...
More World leaders congratulate President Hichilema
More world leaders have continued to show solidarity with President Hakainde Hichilema on his election as Zambia’s seventh Republican President. Queen Elizabeth the second of...
High expectations arise in Ndola ahead of President Hichilema’s parliamentary address tomorrow
High expectations have risen in Ndola ahead of President Hakainde Hichilema parliamentary address as he opens the first session of the 13th National...
- Advertisement -