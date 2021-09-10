9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, September 10, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

State enters a nolle in a case involving Chief Mukuni’s wife

By Chief Editor
53 views
5
Headlines State enters a nolle in a case involving Chief Mukuni’s wife
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The State has entered a Nolle Pro’sequi in a matter in which Wife of Chief Mukuni and four others were accused of abduction with intent to confine.

This came to light when the matter came up for commencement of trial at the Choma Magistrate court, today.

Senior Public Prosecutor Alex Syulikwa told the Court that the Director of Public Prosecution ( D.P.P ) has directed that the case be discontinued.

But the defense, through Marshall Muchende of Messer M Associates , stated that the Nolle Pro’sequi has not amused the accused and would have expected a better outcome.

“It is not something to be excited about. We would have expected better, either total discontinuous or withdrawal as opposed to a Nolle Pro’sequi.” Mr Muchende said.

Noting that the accused respect the decision by the D.P.P as it cannot be questioned, Mr Muchende further stated that the defense will wait for instructions from the accused, on the way forward.

And Choma resident Magistrate Ethel Phiri discharged the case stating that it is in accordance with Section 81 (1) of the Criminal Proceedings Act, chapter 88 of the laws of Zambia.

The accused, Veronica Mukuni, 46 of Mukuni village in Livingstone, Javen Simoloka, 45 and Mayor for Choma, Vincent Lilanda, 49.

Others are Ackson Sejani, 63, a peasant farmer and former government minister and Fines Malambo, 46, a businessman of Choma all who collectively faced two counts of abduction with intent to confine.

In the first count, the suspects were accused of abducting Feluna Hatembo and in the second count they are accused of abducting Milton Hatembo with intent to cause them to be secretly and wrongfully confined.

Previous articleLIve: The Opening of Zambian Parliament by President Hakainde Hichilema
Next articleStakeholders call for restoration of macro-economic stability

5 COMMENTS

  1. Mwankoles reloaded….just colors have changed from green to red…this was expected anyway and this shows that the Judiciary is still being controlled by state house just like under Lungu

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Stakeholders call for restoration of macro-economic stability

Stakeholders in Lusaka have expressed high expectations on the restoration of macro-economic stability ahead of President Hakainde Hichilema’s...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Your days are numbered IG warns corrupt police Officers

Headlines Chief Editor - 19
Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba says the Zambia Police needs to change the narrative in the public sphere that it is one...
Read more

Ministerial Functions before Commencement of Parliament lands in the Constitution Court

Headlines Chief Editor - 24
ZAMBIA’s Constitutional Court of Zambia has been asked to urgently interpret whether a Minister can be in office after dissolution of Parliament but before...
Read more

Magistrates acquits Kambwili of forgery and possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime

Headlines Chief Editor - 17
THE Lusaka Magistrates' Court has acquitted former National Democratic Congress (NDC) party Chishimba Kambwili of forgery and possession of property suspected to be proceeds...
Read more

You cannot swear in an individual to a Ministry that doesn’t exist, It is illegal-John Sangwa

Headlines Chief Editor - 68
Constitutional lawyer, John Sangwa has said that the swearing-in of Ministers to proposed newly created or merged, or adjusted ministries that have not been approved...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.