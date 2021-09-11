Power Dynamos’ opening FAZ Super Division match against promoted side Konkola Blades will headline day-one of the 2021/22 season.
Power will be away to Konkola Blades on Saturday at Konkola Stadium in Chililabombwe.
The six times league champions from Kitwe are seeking better fortunes this season after flopping during the last campaign.
Power, who finished 10th in the league, are starting life under new coach Masautso Tembo after the departure of Perry Mutapa.
In the capital city, Green Buffaloes will be renewing their old rivalry against Lusaka Dynamos in the Lusaka derby at Nkoloma Stadium.
Green Eagles will welcome Buildcon in Choma on Saturday afternoon.
Promoted side Chambishi will play their first Super Division match in ten years when they visit fellow promoted club Kafue Celtic at Edwin Imboela Stadium in Lusaka.
FAZ Super Division – Week 1
11/09/2021
Konkola Blades Vs Power Dynamos
Kafue Celtic Vs Chambishi
Prison Leopards Vs Forest Rangers
Green Eagles Vs Buildcon
Green Buffaloes Vs Lusaka Dynamos
12/09/2021
Nkana Vs Nkwazi
POSTPONED
Indeni Vs Kabwe
Zesco United Vs Red Arrows
Kansanshi Dynamos Vs Zanaco