Power Dynamos’ opening FAZ Super Division match against promoted side Konkola Blades will headline day-one of the 2021/22 season.

Power will be away to Konkola Blades on Saturday at Konkola Stadium in Chililabombwe.

The six times league champions from Kitwe are seeking better fortunes this season after flopping during the last campaign.

Power, who finished 10th in the league, are starting life under new coach Masautso Tembo after the departure of Perry Mutapa.

In the capital city, Green Buffaloes will be renewing their old rivalry against Lusaka Dynamos in the Lusaka derby at Nkoloma Stadium.

Green Eagles will welcome Buildcon in Choma on Saturday afternoon.

Promoted side Chambishi will play their first Super Division match in ten years when they visit fellow promoted club Kafue Celtic at Edwin Imboela Stadium in Lusaka.

FAZ Super Division – Week 1

11/09/2021

Konkola Blades Vs Power Dynamos

Kafue Celtic Vs Chambishi

Prison Leopards Vs Forest Rangers

Green Eagles Vs Buildcon

Green Buffaloes Vs Lusaka Dynamos

12/09/2021

Nkana Vs Nkwazi

POSTPONED

Indeni Vs Kabwe

Zesco United Vs Red Arrows

Kansanshi Dynamos Vs Zanaco