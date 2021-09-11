Red Arrows on Saturday kick off the 2021/22 CAF Confederation Cup campaign with a preliminary round home match against Young Buffaloes of Eswatini at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Arrows and Buffaloes will clash in the first leg match of the preliminaries.

Arrows technical advisor Oswald Mutapa Jr has told journalists that the Airmen want to go far in the Confederation Cup.

“We will give our best. Red Arrows is one of the teams that want to go far in the competition,” Mutapa said.

Meanwhile, Zambia’s other envoys in the Confederation Cup Kabwe Warriors are in Madagascar for Sunday’s first leg match against CFFA in the island nation.

Warriors coach Manfred Chabinga is confident ahead of the match set for Barea Mahamasina Stadium.