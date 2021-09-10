9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, September 10, 2021
Numba: Zesco United Ready For Royal Leopards

Zambia’s envoys in CAF club competitions this weekend launch their respective campaigns with first leg ties of the preliminary round.

Super Division champions Zesco United on Saturday afternoon will face Royal Leopards of Eswatini away at Mavuso Stadium in Manzini.

Zesco are returning to the CAF Champions League after a painful one season absence.

“We expect a very tough game. Leopards are a very good side but we equally have a better side. We have the manpower to get us a positive result,” Zesco coach Mumamba Numba said.

Meanwhile, Zanaco will kick off the Champions League campaign on Sunday away in Equatorial Guinea against Akonangui FC at Ebebiyin Stadium.

The Bankers have settled down in Equatorial Guinea since arriving there on Thursday night.

“We have to be physiologically and mentally ready for the game. Physically and tactically we are ready,” said Zanaco coach Kelvin Kaindu.

