Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Sports
Updated:

Kabwe Warriors Confident of Qualifying to CAF Confed Cup 2nd Round

Kabwe Warriors are certain of advancing to the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup following an away goalless draw against CFFA in Madagascar in the first leg tie of the preliminary round played on Sunday.

Striker Jimmy Ndhlovu said Warriors played cautiously in the first leg because they didn’t know much about CFFA.

Ndhlovu said Warriors will perform better in the return leg on September 19 at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

“We had to take caution; we had to see how they play,” he said.

“We now know them and we are going to play at our best at home. We will definitely beat them. I am so confident we will definitely beat them,” Ndhlovu said.

Warriors must beat CFFA in the return match to advance.

“We are doing our best. We are working so hard,” he said.

