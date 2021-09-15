9.5 C
President Hakainde Hichilema should realise that he is now the Head of State and should wake up from slumber

By Chief Editor
Patriotic Front party information and publicity chairman Hon. Raphael Mangani Nakacinda says President Hakainde Hichilema should realise that he is now the Head of State and should wake up from slumber.
Addressing the media in Lusaka, Hon. Nakachinda said President Hichilema should get down to work and start delivering on the campaign promises he made.

He said that now that the cabinet is complete and parliament opened, people’s expectations are very high.

And Hon. Nakachinda said President Hichilema’s did not have anything to tell the people of Zambia and the speech to parliament was a speech of wishes.

He said the Head of State should have used the day to bring to life the cocktail of promises he made prior to the August 12, general elections.

” Now that the Cabinet is complete and parliament is opened expectations are very high. I am shocked that the speech to parliament was full of repetition and difficult for stakeholders to follow. The speech never met expectations and will make it difficult for parliamentarians to debate,” Hon. Nakachinda said.

” The Head of State plagiarized former President Edgar Lungu’s speeches which he questioned that never carried directives but nothing has changed,” Hon. Nakachinda said.

” We expected the President to direct the minister of education to implement the free education as per promise,” he said.

And Hon. Nakachinda questioned the silence from the church following the abolition of Ministry of Religious Affairs and National Guidance.

He said the church should defend the Christian values of the country.

” The silence from the church following the abolition of Ministry of Religious Affairs is worrying. Because of trying to seek for jobs and favor the clergy is quiet, the clergy need to defend the values of the country, ” he said.

Meanwhile, Hon. Nakachinda said the UPND will lose popularity at a supersonic speed because of lies and vengeance on perceived PF sympathizers.

He said the continued harassment of PF members by the UPND should come to an end.

” The UPND should stop harassing bus drivers sympathetic to the PF. UPND will lose popularity at a supersonic speed because of the lies and vengeance, ” Hon. Nakachinda said.

Media Briefing by Patriotic Front party information and publicity chairman Hon. Raphael Mangani Nakacinda
Previous articleCreation of new Ministries meant to reward friends-Bowman

