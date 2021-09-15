9.5 C
Offer positive criticism – Chitimukulu

By Chief Editor
Paramount Chief Chitimukulu has urged opposition political parties to offer positive criticism to the United Party for National Development (UPND) administration.

The Mwine Lubemba noted that in as much as the opposition is there to offer checks and balances to the ruling party, it has the duty to support government policies that are aimed at developing the country.

He said leaders of opposition political parties should know that it is not everything that government is implementing that they should oppose saying progressive ideas must be supported.

“There is a common notion among some politicians that being in opposition is merely to oppose everything that government is doing. That should not be the case,” he added.

The Paramount Chief said this when newly elected councillors from the opposition Patriotic Front (PF) controlled Mungwi District Council called on him at the palace in Mungwi.

He challenged civic leaders to be focused in their deliberations and know that they have a duty to serve the people in their respective wards.

The traditional leaders expressed confidence that the councillors will offer constructive criticism to government in order for development to be attained.

“It is sad to note that poverty levels in Northern Province and Mungwi in particular still remain high, so it’s your duty as councillors to work towards reducing the poverty levels in the district,” he said.

And Mungwi District Council Chairperson, Grace Chomba said the local authority will work towards improving the revenue base for the council.

Ms. Chomba said currently the council’s revenue generation is worrisome as the local authority only depends on the equalisation fund from the central government.

Meanwhile, Acting Mungwi District Commissioner, Deudone Lupashi appealed to the civic leaders to support the projects that the government is implementing in the district.

9 COMMENTS

  1. Kanabesa you backed the wrong horse. You endorsed Nkandu Luo for running mate. We all wondered why and how. Having Nkandu Luo as running mate was one of the reasons that PF lost. She was very unpopular among the the students and the entire youth fraternity. Mwine Lubemba you plaved the wrong card.

    2
    3

  2. That is water under the bridge, we move on now. The statement by Mwine Lubemba is important and must be taken seriously by all the opposition in the country.

    3

  3. “It is sad to note that poverty levels in Northern Province and Mungwi in particular still remain high, so it’s your duty as councillors to work towards reducing the poverty levels in the district,” he said.
    ITS SAD YOU ARE COMING TO REALIZATION UNTIL WHEN PF LOST, YET JUST A FEW MONTHS WEEKS OR MONTHS AGO, YOU OPTED FOR AND PROMOTED SO CALLED “INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT” program.
    You have no option now than to move on with current government.

    1
    1

  4. A politician masquerading as a chief. You bet on the wrong horse sir. We can’t take anything you say seriously because we know where you heart lies.

    1
    1

  5. These Chiefs have been humiliated the backed the wrong man and their subjects voted for someone who was not giving their Chiefs bribes…in essence your own people have given you are vote of no confidence. Look at that drunk moron the Ngoni Chief…no shame at all.

  6. Bembas from Congo have lost the plot. Time for the Tongas…..It has been long. The Tongas have fought the battle…starting from Nkumbula, Elijah Mudenda, Mainza Chona, Daniel Munkombwe, Vernon Mwaanga….etc. They put in so much in this country. Honestly( Not being tribal) It is time tongas were also given an opportunity to govern.

    1

