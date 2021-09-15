Paramount Chief Chitimukulu has urged opposition political parties to offer positive criticism to the United Party for National Development (UPND) administration.

The Mwine Lubemba noted that in as much as the opposition is there to offer checks and balances to the ruling party, it has the duty to support government policies that are aimed at developing the country.

He said leaders of opposition political parties should know that it is not everything that government is implementing that they should oppose saying progressive ideas must be supported.

“There is a common notion among some politicians that being in opposition is merely to oppose everything that government is doing. That should not be the case,” he added.

The Paramount Chief said this when newly elected councillors from the opposition Patriotic Front (PF) controlled Mungwi District Council called on him at the palace in Mungwi.

He challenged civic leaders to be focused in their deliberations and know that they have a duty to serve the people in their respective wards.

The traditional leaders expressed confidence that the councillors will offer constructive criticism to government in order for development to be attained.

“It is sad to note that poverty levels in Northern Province and Mungwi in particular still remain high, so it’s your duty as councillors to work towards reducing the poverty levels in the district,” he said.

And Mungwi District Council Chairperson, Grace Chomba said the local authority will work towards improving the revenue base for the council.

Ms. Chomba said currently the council’s revenue generation is worrisome as the local authority only depends on the equalisation fund from the central government.

Meanwhile, Acting Mungwi District Commissioner, Deudone Lupashi appealed to the civic leaders to support the projects that the government is implementing in the district.