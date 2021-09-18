Zesco United made their first ever preliminary round continental exit on Saturday at the hands of Royal Leopards of Eswatini.

Zesco beat Leopards 2-1 but exit on away goal rule after a 1- 0 first leg defeat to finish 2-2 on aggregate.

Tafadzwa Rusike gave Zesco a bright start in the 29th minute with a beautiful bicycle kick.

But Leopards restored their advantage in the 37th minute through Andy Magagula to see the two sides go level into half time.

Winston Kalengo revived Zesco’s hopes when he restored their lead in the 48th minute when he turned in an assist from Jesse Were.

However, Were failed to kill off the contest in the 61st minute when Leopards goalkeeper Ncamiso Dlamini kept out the Kenyan strikers penalty.

Ncamiso then made a stunning stoppage save to deny Enock Sakala a debut continental goal and seconds later Angolan referee Joao Amado Goma blew for the end of the game.

Meanwhile, Zanaco are through to the CAF Champions League pregroup stage after beating Akonangui of Equatorial Guinea 1-0 at home in Lusaka at National Heroes Stadium to advance 3-0 on aggregate.

Abraham Siankombo scored the games lone goal in the 69th minute.

In the CAF Confederation Cup, Red Arrows too are through to the next phase following a 0-0 away draw in Eswatini against Young Buffaloes to advance 2-1 on aggregate.

Kabwe Warriors will be hoping to join Arrows in the second round on Sunday when they host CFFA of Madagascar at Levy Stadium.

The two sides are tied at 0-0 heading into Sundays decider.